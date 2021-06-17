Two elected officials have unleashed an artillery barrage against Mayor de Blasio and his Department of Homeless Services over the type and location of a shelter for 175 homeless men that is slated to open in Briarwood in 2022.
In a two-page letter to the mayor dated on Tuesday, Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) called plans for the building at 138-50 Queens Blvd. “entirely inappropriate” [emphasis in the original].
They also said the plan is “borne out of a total disregard for the well-being of a community that has thrived for generations in favor of a punitive notion that stable neighborhoods must, for the sake of ‘fairness,’ pay the price for the homelessness epidemic that your Administration has helped to create.”
Part of the DHS’s “Turning the Tide” initiative, the site is about one mile from a shelter for families operated by The Salvation Army.
The DHS estimates that about 40 percent of the shelter’s residents are expected to suffer from mental health issues or substance abuse.
The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, a request that included an attached copy of the Gennaro/Comrie letter.
But the city back in December told Community Board 8 that it would be operated by Westhab, and give priority service to the homeless from the Briarwood area.
It is advertised as having on-site security, including 75 cameras, a 10 p.m. curfew and a 24-hour hotline open for community members’ questions or complaints.
Community Board 8 back in December opposed the proposal by a vote of 36-3. Comrie and Gennaro said the shelter is unsafe for all involved.
“This proposed site is across the street from the Hoover-Manton children’s playground, Archbishop Molloy High School, and the Queens Library’s Briarwood branch,” the letter states. “By your Administration’s own estimate, approximately 40 percent of the shelter’s residents are expected to be mentally ill and/or drug abusers. Therefore, this proposed shelter absolutely poses a clear and present danger to our local youth, especially since shelter residents are not required to avail themselves of any treatment [emphasis in the original.”
They called its proximity to hundreds of children “grossly irresponsible and dangerous. This is, of course, completely unacceptable.”
They said the site adjoins a marijuana dispensary and is one block from a liquor store.
“It will inevitably —and unnecessarily — pose challenges to the shelter residents who genuinely wish to turn their lives around.”
The legislators also apparently do not intend to give credence to any potential argument that the objection is NIMBY-based.
“This is a very different shelter plan than the existing Briarwood shelter for families, which has housed the homeless for many years without incident under the strict and watchful eyes of the service provider, The Salvation Army,” they wrote. “It is clear that Briarwood is not opposed to homeless shelters and that this community is already doing its part in “Turning the Tide” on homelessness ...”
