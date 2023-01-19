Government and civic leaders from Southeast Queens have been less than ecstatic at times over what they feel has been a lack of transparency on the part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey when it comes to the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Many of them said it did not help when the PA declined to send representatives to a public hearing at City Hall focusing on the need for input from and continuing benefits for the communities surrounding the airport.
Members of the committees on Transportation and Infrastructure said they want to see more evidence that the PA intends to stick by promises regarding the availability of construction and business contracts; jobs and local hiring; improvements to transportation outside the airport; and a community benefits package that would provide ongoing benefits to the host communities.
At the start of the hearing, Transportation Chairwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) was among those displeased with the PA’s absence. She cited the PA’s stated commitment to having 30 percent of the construction contracts being awarded to minority- and women-owned business enterprises.
“Is the Port Authority meeting that goal, and if not, what do we do to make sure that it does?” she asked.
She also reminded those in attendance that the airport is on city-owned land.
“[The PA] must remain cognizant of the impact on quality of life that the airport has on our communities,” said state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans). Comrie has some insight, as he chairs the Senate committee that oversees the agency.
Comrie said there needs to be concrete commitment to funding programs such as the aviation program at Jamaica’s August Martin High School and a pipeline to training and jobs.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) spoke of the environmental impact of pollution from the 18-wheelers that head to and from JFK endlessly.
“Is this economic development or economic and community development?” Sanders asked.
Fay Hill, a 45-year of resident of Springfield Gardens, also spoke briefly about health effects.
“Residents of Springfield Gardens have a lot of asthma and upper respiratory conditions,” she said. Hill also would like the PA to deal with noise pollution and to help with the maintenance and upkeep of Springfield and Farmers boulevards.
The Rev. R. Simone Lord says she knows many owners of MWBE businesses.
“Many are airport-certified and none have received any work or contracts,” she said.
Stacey Osbourne of the Rosedale Blocks Community Association said it is her experience that calls made to the PA’s noise complaint line go unanswered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.