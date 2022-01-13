Despite Tuesday’s frigid temperatures, almost 600 rapid at-home Covid tests, as well as masks and hand sanitizer, were distributed outside the office of Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
Above, Vjola Isufaj, Rajkumar’s chief of staff, and Neil Gianelli, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s chief of staff, hand out two boxes, each containing two tests, to attendees.
The event was co-sponsored by Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), state Sen. James Sanders (D-South Ozone Park), Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach).
The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, the Richmond Hill Kiwanis and the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lion’s Club helped facilitate, as well. The tests were provided by the Governor’s Office.
— Deirdre Bardolf
