Lawmakers are trying to save business owners on the Lefferts Boulevard bridge in Kew Gardens again.
Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) introduced a bill to give right of first refusal to existing small businesses and to preserve the current structure as the MTA looks for a new property manager.
The lawmakers said there are no provisions for existing tenants in the request for proposals for the property manager to be issued by the MTA.
“After years of neglect by the MTA, it would be unconscionable to destroy the livelihoods of these small business owners who have become family and neighbors to thousands,” Rosenthal said.
Comrie added, “The Lefferts Boulevard bridge is a one-of-a-kind architectural gem in the heart of Queens, but more importantly, it is the centerpiece of a community and the foundation for many folks’ livelihood.”
Comrie’s bill, S08781, passed the Senate on July 23. The bill was co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach.)
Rosenthal’s corresponding bill, A10835, was referred to the Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions.
Owners have been concerned about not having enough money to pay rent as well as spend money on repairs.
The 95-year-old bridge avoided being torn down in recent years. In 2017, the MTA said the span had decayed so much it would have to be torn down in 2020, when the lease was set to expire.
Community outcry, and elected officials passing legislation calling for a rehabilitation study of the bridge, kept the span from being demolished.
But business owners became concerned that they were not in the clear yet.
In November 2019, merchants received a letter stating that the Long Island Rail Road, through the MTA Real Estate Department, is formulating a long-term plan for the Lefferts Boulevard Retail Complex.
An MTA spokesperson said the agency must abide by the Public Authorities Law and has to make leasing opportunities publicly available through RFPs or other legal outreach.
“The MTA has engaged with the Kew Gardens community, elected officials and stakeholders for years and values their input,” MTA spokesperson Amanda Valdes said in an email to the Chronicle.
Sylvia Hack of the Kew Gardens Civic Association praised the bills.
“The Kew Gardens Lefferts Boulevard bridge of stores, our Ponte Vecchio, the heart of our community, has moved a step closer to restoration,” she said, comparing it to the arch bridge in Florence, Italy.
