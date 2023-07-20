Councilmen Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) are in complete agreement that FDNY Engine Co. 287, Ladder Co. 136 and Battalion 46 need to be temporarily relocated while their station on Grand Avenue in Maspeth is rebuilt.
But the legislators beg to differ with the city’s definition of “community involvement” when it comes to the decision to place the temporary firehouse on tennis courts in Elmhurst used by teams at Newtown High School and others.
In a letter to Mayor Adams dated July 12, Krishnan and Holden expressed their “strong opposition” to the FDNY’s decision to place the temporary station on the tennis courts over their objection.
“There has been an egregious lack of community involvement in advance of this decision ...” the letter states. “As we have highlighted in multiple meetings with representatives from the Fire Department, the decision to use the tennis courts at Newtown High School in Elmhurst will deprive a predominantly immigrant, low-income community of already-scarce recreational space. The tennis courts are also located on 57th Avenue, a congested one-way street between two large shopping malls, creating serious concerns about response times.”
One of the shopping malls is Queens Center on Queens Boulevard. The tennis courts sit directly across 57th Avenue from the back of Macy’s.
“There has been no meaningful community engagement on this relocation,” the letter stated.
The firehouse needs to be replaced after construction work on an adjacent property endangered its structural integrity. The city is pursuing the matter in court. Estimates are that the fire station could be on the tennis courts for three years or more. The Fire Department, in an email on Tuesday, said there has been plenty of community engagement.
“The FDNY conducted an exhaustive search for a temporary new home for the quarters of Engine Company 287 Ladder Company 136 and Battalion 46 in Queens,” it said. “Based on community input, including conversations with elected officials and community partners, we believe we have chosen the best location, one that will be minimally impactful on response times and allow our members to continue providing fire and emergency medical protection to the Elmhurst area and surrounding communities.”
Holden and Krishnan told the Chronicle in telephone interviews this week that they have suggested numerous other sites as alternatives over the last several months. The FDNY in an email, said it looked at 40 alternatives, including 15 submitted by the councilmembers.
But the councilmen told the Chronicle that at least some talks and visits took place after the FDNY and Department of Eduction signed a memo of undertstanding dating back to November 2022.
“They weren’t dealing in good faith,” Holden said.
“It tells me this was a predetermined outcome,” Krishnan, the Parks Committee chairman, added.
Melissa Casper, president of the Newtown High School PTA, told the Chronicle she had not heard of the decision until receiving the paper’s voicemail last week.
“It wasn’t brought up at any of the [School Leadership Team] meetings,” she said. Newtown High has a girls’ tennis team that competes in the fall and a boys’ team in the spring. Casper hopes any interference will be minimal.
“The only reason some kids make it through school is because of the sports they play,” she said.
But both the FDNY and Department of Education told the Chronicle in emails that the school’s sports programs will not be harmed, and that the FDNY will restore the property in better shape than it is now.
The DOE said the tennis teams will not be disbanded.
The FDNY has begun the process of transforming an existing volleyball court on the school’s campus into tennis courts. The space will be lined for both tennis and volleyball, and have a convertible net that can be moved up and down to accommodate either sport.
It is slated to be completed before the FDNY moves in. The goal is to have two full tennis courts, a regulation volleyball court and other upgrades.
The DOE said City Hall has authorized $10 million for upgrades to the athletic complex once the FDNY leaves, including lighting and additional water fountains, for the betterment of students, staff and the community.
