Acting Borough President Sharon Lee gathered federal, state and city legislators in front of Borough Hall on Tuesday morning to call for a full rebate of August Con Ed bills for the 73,000 Queens customers who lost power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias last Tuesday.
The legislators argued that Con Ed’s response to the outages was disproportionately slow relative to the rest of New York City.
Beyond that, they slammed the extent of the outages as evidence that Con Edison was ill-prepared for the event of a tropical storm. Though Con Edison’s residential electric rates have gone up 13.5 percent over three years, Lee and others pointed out that the additional revenue has not resulted in safer and more reliable service in Queens.
“Power is essential, as we were acutely reminded during the heights of the pandemic. The restoration of power especially after a storm is a race against time for safety, public confidence and the preservation of livelihoods,” said Lee.
Con Edison announced this past weekend that it would reimburse up to $540 worth of food and medication for customers who went at least 48 hours without power. Lee argued that the utility company should offer immediate and full rebates to all affected Queens customers on this month’s bill as a form of compensating them for “the prolonged trauma and danger imposed upon them.”
“It is the very least Con Edison can do,” Lee said.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), who claimed that he had shut off his air conditioning in solidarity with his constituents without power, pointed out that the approach of Con Ed seems more responsive than preventative.
As evidence, he suggested that the company was able to restore power to Shameeza and Michael Singh of Queens Village, the parents of 6-year-old cancer survivor King Singh, once the borough president mentioned the family in a press advisory yesterday evening.
“It shouldn’t take a media advisory from our borough president to get Con Ed to move quicker,” said Liu. “It is not their response that I think is the problem. It’s their sheer lack of preparation. Their lack of understanding [...] of the human element.”
Lee pointed to the first 48 hours after the storm to show the utility’s inequitable power restoration for Queens. Within two days, Con Ed had restored 89 percent of outages in Brooklyn and 81 percent in Staten Island but only 59 percent in Queens, where 30,000 customers remained powerless, virtually as many as in the rest of the city combined.
By Saturday, Aug. 8, when Con Edison finally broke the 80 percent threshold of restoration for Queens, it had restored over 95 percent of impacted customers in both Brooklyn and Staten Island. Around 14,000 Queens customers were still left in the dark, over half of the remaining 24,700 outages citywide.
COVID compounded the difficulties of the power outages, the officials said, because residents were often trapped inside their apartments without the optional respite of a relative, neighbor or friend’s apartment due to quarantine.
The state Legislature is planning hearings on the utility’s response to the tropical storm later this month.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), chairman of the Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, mentioned a piece of legislation that he is putting forward that would make sure that before any utility company was approved for a rate increase from the Public Service Commission, it is putting at least 40 percent of its revenue toward “storm-proofing” its infrastructure.
Comrie pointed to the continued existence of elevated power lines in Queens eight years after Hurricane Sandy as an example of an infrastructure improvement that Con Ed could have made to avoid the mass outages.
Several electeds noted that the perceived failures of the utility were nothing new. Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who has been an outspoken proponent of replacing Con Ed with a public utility, said that the outages in the past week in combination with last year’s blackouts in the southeastern part of the borough call for a strong response.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “Unless we put forward real plans to break this monopoly up or take them over from our state, they will not change their behavior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.