Queens leaders are calling on the city and state to ramp up testing in the borough and they slammed the city for closing down sites ahead of the Covid-19 Omicron variant touching down.
“We have seen too many sites nearly closed over the course of the last few weeks,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a press conference on Tuesday.
“Every corner of our borough needs to have access to a testing site and two vaccination sites. And it’s irresponsible that we’re not there.”
Richards outlined three things he wants to see from the city and state: at-home testing in “the hands of residents immediately,” testing site expansion, which he said is moving at a “glacial pace,” and more vaccination sites.
Elected officials in western Queens held a virtual press conference to call for expanded testing capacity, especially for children under 2 years old, in response to the shuttering of 20 sites.
“I literally have one testing site in my district of 125,000 people that is available and that site is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an appointment only,” said Assemblymember Jessica Gonzáles-Rojas (D-Elmhurst) in the press conference.
“We need to ensure that we have access to vaccines ... testing, boosters, and we need to make sure it’s at the greatest capacity possible, with as many hours as possible and with as many languages spoken as possible.”
The city has announced doubled-down efforts in the fight against a winter surge as data shows that the seven-day average for positive tests tripled over the last month and the daily percent-positive rate doubled in recent weeks. The Omicron variant has sprung up more in the New York and New Jersey region than anywhere else in the country.
Officials announced that they would add seven new testing sites as of Wednesday and on Thursday, they will open five new sites just to distribute at-home tests. The federal government will also open sites in New York City.
Richards announced that Queens Borough Hall will also offer vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 8 and that they will continue testing five days a week.
“Omicron is here in New York City, and it is spreading quickly,” Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said in a press conference with Mayor de Blasio last Thursday.
Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for over 73 percent of the cases nationally and over 75 percent of those in the New York-New Jersey region.
“The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in the last month. And all boroughs remain in high transmission. I do expect cases will continue to increase in the coming days,” said Chokshi.
Richards said the city should have seen this coming.
“The plan has been half-baked and we needed a full-throated plan,” he said on Tuesday. “This should have been expected. We knew coming into the winter months that people are going to be cooped up, so the spread was bound to happen.”
Since last week, Manhattan and Brooklyn have surpassed Queens for the percentage of positive cases. Breezy Point, however, comes in fourth for the ZIP code with the highest percent positive, with 15.6 percent and 35 new positive cases. The other Queens neighborhoods with the highest positive cases in the borough are Whitestone with 219 new cases and Glendale/Ridgewood with 706.
According to state Health Department data, Queens saw 2,911 new positive cases on Monday, with 11.3 percent, the highest out of the five boroughs.
De Blasio outlined initiatives that will be taken in light of the rise. First, he spoke of an updated advisory from Chokshi, who reiterated that all New Yorkers should get vaccinated, that those 16 years old and up who are fully vaccinated get a booster shot, that people wear high-quality masks indoors and that testing remains important and can detect Omicron.
De Blasio continued by saying that the city will increase testing capacity with more mobile and brick-and-mortar sites as well as the hours of operation and capacity. He said one million free KN95 masks will be distributed through the NYC Test & Trace Corps and community-based organizations.
Test & Trace sites will now be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offer at-home tests if there is a line, said Ted Long, the executive director.
“We want to remove all barriers so that every New Yorker that’s made that sacrifice to come out to one of our sites, does not leave empty handed,” said Long.
Community-based organizations will be distributing half a million rapid at-home tests. “We want to use at-home testing a lot more,” de Blasio said.
“Fifth, we’re going to double down on boosters,” the mayor continued, citing the 1.5 million New Yorkers who have gotten a booster.
Finally, he brought up increased inspections to ensure that businesses are following Covid protocols.
“We will be out to businesses all over the city, obviously those that are part of the Key To NYC — indoor dining, entertainment, fitness — making sure they’re applying our new instruction to ensure 5- to 11-year-olds are vaccinated,” de Blasio said.
He said inspectors will be out in “full force” and “make sure there’s a high level of compliance with each of those mandates.”
Children ages 5 to 11 are now required to show proof of at least one shot to enter restaurants, theaters and certain indoor businesses. Kids over 12 are required to be fully vaccinated.
NYC schools are seeing a record number of new Covid cases and Department of Education officials have been trying to quell rumors that the schools may be going remote, according to reports.
City data shows that the public school system saw 336 students and 195 teachers test positive as of Tuesday. Ten schools have closed and transitioned to fully remote, including PS 48 in Jamaica.
Teachers have been sounding the alarm on a lack of testing available to them. Queens educators are among those passing around a petition started by The Movement of Rank and File Educators, a caucus of the United Federation of Teachers, titled “Stop COVID Spread in NYC Schools.” The petition has over 2,500 signatures and calls for a “short-term transition to remote learning for schools with COVID cases,” immediate remote options, universal testing, increased vaccination sites, data transparency, quarantine for those exposed to the virus and ventilation fixes.
On Tuesday, Richards also expressed concern over DOE transparency and said that if there is a need to close schools, “the mayor should close them.”
On Tuesday, the mayor said that New Yorkers should expect a “challenging few weeks,” but there would be no more shutdowns. He announced $100 for anyone who gets a booster at a city or SOMOS Community Care site.
