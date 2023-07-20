As Mayor Adams considers transforming open space at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Facility into temporary tent housing for asylum seekers, Eastern Queens elected officials, civic leaders and community members gathered in front of the Community Board 13 office in Queens Village Wednesday to voice their concerns.
Talk of the transformation comes as redevelopment plans for the campus have been widely discussed by city officials, community leaders and residents for the past several months.
The group was, for the most part, united in their opposition to the proposed plans and highlighted various reasons why the city should, as Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) put it, “go back to the drawing board and find another solution.”
Among Wednesday’s speakers was Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), who referred to Eastern Queens, home to the Creedmoor site, as a “transit desert with little to no rail access,” and said it would leave asylum seekers “stranded and isolated.”
“The establishment of a large-scale tent shelter to house 1,000 migrants will place further stress on the lack of transportation infrastructure in our communities,” Lee said. “Plainly putting hundreds of people in cots ... is not a humane situation.”
The councilmember maintained that Creedmoor is “currently deteriorating” and advocated for an ethical way to mitigate the asylum seeker crisis. Though she said that the city must resolve the issue, she emphasized that Creedmoor cannot be the solution.
“We have to put these shelters in places that make sense, where we have access to services and transportation,” Lee said.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards reiterated Lee’s concerns about infrastructure, but highlighted an underlying issue: a lack of transparency regarding the city’s plans.
“We need to know what’s happening in real time,” Richards said. “We should not have to find out by the news.”
Richards stressed the importance of transparency not only for local officials, but for community members as well, who are vital to any discussions of redevelopment.
State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) agreed. “Transparency includes notifying the elected officials and letting us know what the plans are,” she said.
“We were notified about this via text this weekend,” Braunstein said. “These are the kinds of things that we need answers to.”
Several speakers also called on the federal government to assist with shouldering the economic strain of the crisis. According to Lee, New York City has spent over $1.4 billion so far and is expected to spend $4.3 billion through June 2024 on expenses solely related to asylum seekers, but has yet to receive any federal aid.
“We need the federal government, the state and the city to work together,” Richards said. Stressing the importance of fast-tracking work authorizations, he added, “That’s our message to the White House.”
CEO and President of SNAP Senior Center Paola Miceli provided a different perspective in opposition to the Adams administration’s proposal: The SNAP Senior Center provides 400 meals to older adults every day through Meals on Wheels and is across the street from Creedmoor, but tents could literally stand in the way of those deliveries, she said, as well as other comings and goings from the facility.
“This is called pitting one vulnerable group against another,” Miceli said. “Without that roadway, we cannot load our vehicles to deliver meals. We cannot load and discharge other members that come. We have constant food deliveries of raw food, fresh produce and fruit ... you close down that area ... we’re out of business.”
“While it is clear that New York City must address this critical issue, the process must be carried out in a manner that meets the concerns of the neighboring communities, as well as these asylum seekers looking for refuge,” Lee said.
