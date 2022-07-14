The Chronicle has obtained a letter in which eight elected officials who represent Jamaica or neighboring areas call on the city Department of Transportation to end its intended year-long study of how bus lanes are affecting Jamaica Avenue.
The letter to DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, dated July 8, says businesses are being harmed and that residents are complaining about a lack of accessibility along the popular commercial and retail shopping corridor.
It was sent on the letterhead of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, but also was signed by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Councilmembers Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans); state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Khaleel Anderson (South Ozone Park).
“The DOT has expressed to the community the need for a year-long study to best determine the impact of the bus lanes on Jamaica Avenue,” the letter states. “However, we believe a six-month study is enough to give the DOT sufficient ability to understand the impact these bus lanes have had on businesses and everyday residents in Jamaica.”
The elected officials want the study to be concluded and the results published by the end of summer.
Numerous businesses have complained to the Chronicle since the start of the year about how the bus lanes and lack of traffic have hammered their bottom lines.
The July 8 letter’s language on that topic was diplomatic but unmistakably clear.
“Downtown Jamaica has been subject to a major transportation shift as the community has continued to grow and revitalize,” it states. “While we understand the need for improved bus service, the Jamaica Avenue bus lanes have had a significant and damaging effect on businesses along the corridor. Our offices have also received several complaints from local residents about a lack of accessibility along Jamaica Avenue.”
The signatories also would like the DOT to install signs along Jamaica Avenue with more clear and concise language to help individuals better understand the rules for things like parking, loading areas and standing zones.
“In summary, an immediate end to the study that is now taking place regarding the Jamaica Avenue bus lanes would help provide relief to the many individuals who use Jamaica Avenue and the local businesses that depend on having smooth traffic flow and sufficient parking in the area.”
They said they are more than happy to discuss the matter further.
A DOT spokesman told the Chronicle in an email on Wednesday that the agency is reviewing the letter.
