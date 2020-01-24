Pols blast Con Edison gas, electric increase

Officials from Queens are less than enthusiastic about the rate hikes approved for Con Edison Jan. 16, but the utility and the state’s Public Service Commission say they will benefit clean energy initiatives that have been mandated by the state while increasing service reliability and safety.

The commission, by a 4-1 vote, allowed increases for electricity of 3.1, 3.8 and 3.3 percent starting this year; and increases of 6.7, 7.3 and 6.5 percent for gas.

The monthly bill for an average residential customer would increase $5.46, $6.37 and $5.65. Gas increases would average $11.37, $14.14 and $12.86.

Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), in a statement issued by his office, was pleased with neither the financial hit to customers nor what he said are environmental considerations.

“Commissioners gave Con Edison their blessing to raise rates off the backs of people already struggling to pay their bills,” Constantinides said. “History will be unkind to this decision, which will chain us to new fossil fuel infrastructure for generations to come. Con Ed will now be able to lay more natural gas pipes throughout our city, which is a major revenue source for this dividend-driven company.”

The PSC’s statement said its decision requires Con Ed to “pursue important energy efficiency initiatives and non-wires and new non-pipeline alternatives,” update aging infrastructure, increase reliability and safety and assist low-income customers. The agency also said the efficiency initiatives will lower bills, especially for low-income residents.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) focused on the financial impact people are facing.

“During the cold months, too many constituents of mine and ratepayers throughout our state — particularly senior citizens and others on fixed incomes — worry that their heat will be shut off at any moment due to their inability to pay ever-increasing energy costs,” Comrie said in an email from his office. “Each year, my office assists hundreds of constituents with lowering their bills and avoiding turnoffs, so it is no secret that there is a crisis of utility affordability in our state.”

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) concurred, calling what he said was the PSC’s failure to protect customers “a disgrace.”

“As many as 10 percent of Con Edison customers in New York City are already 60 days behind on paying their Con Ed bills,” Ulrich said in an email. “These increases will have a detrimental impact on seniors and people living on a fixed income.”

Con Edison, in a statement available on its website, said the three-year investment plan it presented to the PSC is essential to helping New York State achieve its clean energy goals, as well as to continue providing safe and reliable service.

“In addition to investing about $3 billion each year for electric and gas service reliability, the plan provides major funding for clean energy programs and energy efficiency,” the utility said.

“We will be encouraging customers to choose alternatives to fossil fuels with incentives and rebates for geothermal heat pumps, energy efficient appliances and electric vehicle chargers. The plan provides $700 million over the next three years for energy efficiency programs that are some of the most cost-effective ways for customers to reduce bills.”

Con Ed also said it will develop a climate change implementation plan to manage climate change risk going forward. Constantinides and Ulrich weren’t impressed.

“Con Edison is using the climate crisis as a reason to gouge New Yorkers, but the reality is there is no rhyme or reason behind the company’s hikes other than to extract more money from hardworking New Yorkers,” Ulrich said.

“This flies in the face of the City’s Climate Mobilization Act and the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, both of which effectively mandated a 100-percent renewable grid,” Constantinides said.

Constantinides, who has a great deal of Con Edison infrastructure in his district, said it is past time that the city take serious steps toward creating a municipally owned energy utility.