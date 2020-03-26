As most all New Yorkers are being told to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the Police Department is still hard at work.
“We work best in times of crisis and I think this is going to be nothing short of that,” said Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, which includes Elmhurst and Corona.
The NYPD is balancing protecting the public with not contracting the virus.
“But we still have the business of enforcing the law and we come in contact with people very closely and unfortunately when we make an arrest we can’t keep a social distance of 6 feet,” Cermeli said.
More than 100 NYPD officers have been stricken with the virus. Cermeli said that precincts and police cars are being cleaned thoroughly and that personnel are being told to constantly wash their hands.
He said the department is adapting to the situation that has been rapidly changing, with elected officials ordering residents not to congregate in public spaces.
Cermeli said cops will explain that exercise for short periods of time is encouraged but not in groups. Education would come before summonses, an attempt to explain the situation, he added.
“It’s not helping anyone,” he said. “You could be putting a lot of people at risk, especially these young people who think they’re invincible, they really have to get the message that they will get the virus if they’re out here long enough and they’ll spread it to people that are vulnerable.”
Cermeli said crime in his precinct is slowly declining though he will pay special attention to businesses being closed, such as Queens Center mall, as they can present a crime of opportunity.
“We’re just trying to keep an eye on those stores because everybody knows that they’re closed and will be for some time,” he said.
Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, which encompasses Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows, said the status quo hasn’t changed.
“My officers and I are still working out here every day answering radio runs and doing everything we can to help the public with any situations or emergencies they do have,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
“There’s always going to be bad people out there,” Portalatin said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s something like the virus being spread or no virus, we’ve just got to be alert, always look out for anything suspicious.”
He said he doesn’t see a rise in crime while the public stays at home.
“Burglaries are going to go down because people are home,” Portalatin said. “Nobody’s going to attempt to burglarize somebody’s house when the people are home.”
He still wants residents to lock their car doors and not display valuables inside.
“Lock your doors to keep what’s yours,” Portalatin said.
He said officers have spoken to supermarket managers as they make sure there’s not chaos at the stores where residents have been lining up for food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap, among other items.
“Everything’s orderly,” Portalatin said, saying the precinct hasn’t seen any physical confrontations or arguments in supermarkets during the uncertainty.
“In these tough times, I think everybody just understands that they get what they need and respect each other,” he said.
Officers are working in an unfamiliar situation but Cermeli found a comparison.
“A lot of people who joined the department prior to 9/11 weren’t signing up to fight terrorism,” he said. “We never thought about that word and now that’s something that everybody knows about.”
Cermeli added, “A worldwide pandemic is not something that any of us would ever think we’d face in our careers and we have to adapt and overcome that.”
The commander is optimistic that the city will overcome this.
“This is a new way of life that we have to adapt to and we will, especially as New Yorkers, we’re very resilient people,” Cermeli said.
Finding a silver lining, he said that staying home is bringing families closer.
“Board games are coming back, family dinners are coming back,” Cermeli said. “I think these are essential parts of society that were lost in the last few decades.”
