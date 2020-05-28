The 107th Precinct and Shmira Public Safety patrol are warning Jamaica Estates residents against individuals approaching homes and asking for money.
A precinct neighborhood coordination officer alerted members of the neighborhood via email after Shmira reported the incidents, one of which involved a male entering the residence of an elderly couple, who gave the individual money.
According to the officer, the incidents were not reported to the police.
“Please advise community members that they should NOT invite these people asking for money into their home, and DO NOT give them money,” 107th Precinct police said in an email. “If a member of the community encounters such situation, close and lock the door and call 911 immediately. If video or a photo can be safely taken from the safety of inside their home, please do so.”
Those who have subjected to the behavior or have information pertaining to any of the incidents are encouraged to call 911 as well as contact albert.trotter@nypd.org so the NYPD can conduct a full investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.