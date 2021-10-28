Facing a deadline for its members to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be put on leave, the city’s main police union on Monday sued to stop the rule from taking effect.
The Police Benevolent Association says in the suit that “the city has provided no explanation, much less a rational one, for the need to violate the autonomy and privacy of NYPD police officers in such a severe manner, on the threat of termination,” according to the Associated Press.
All city workers must get at least their first shot of the vaccine by Nov. 1 under order of Mayor de Blasio or be put on unpaid leave. Until now, most city workers, with some exceptions, such as teachers, have been allowed to either get vaccinated or be tested weekly in order to work.
Opponents of the new mandate protested Monday in a demonstration that went from Brooklyn to City Hall, shutting down traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge for a time.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is calling for cops to get vaccinated, and says about 68 percent of the NYPD workforce, sworn and civilian, already has. He noted that 63 department members have died of Covid.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
