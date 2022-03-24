Two people were shot outside Showtime Bar & Lounge in the early hours of Saturday morning after an apparent dispute.
The conflict began inside the bar on 101st Avenue, according to police, and published reports say an unidentified man was then kicked out of the establishment. He allegedly proceeded to fire a gun, striking the likely unintended victims.
Video surveillance shows the dispute unfold as one unidentified man, wearing a white hat and white sweatshirt, swings a metal stanchion in the direction of an open doorway. Behind him, the gunman reaches into his pocket, pulls out a firearm and shoots through the entrance.
Police received a 911 call for an assault at the bar just before 1:30 a.m. and found a 29-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the left ankle and a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right hand.
The two are off-duty corrections officers, according to reports. Both were listed in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to police.
The shooter fled the location in a white Nissan sedan traveling east on 101st Avenue.
There are no arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
