The NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the two women wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 113th Precinct on Aug. 31.
Police said it took place at about 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Anderson Road and Sidway Place in South Jamaica.
Three unidentified women met the victim to purchase items that were posted for sale on social media. One grabbed the victim by her hair and took her property, while the other two punched her about the body. They took her phone and purse and fled. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
