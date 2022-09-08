Police are on the hunt for the perpetrators of a seven-incident burglary spree, spanning five NYPD precincts and mostly occurring in broad daylight.
The suspects, both medium-built males with dark complexions, started their spree in Jamaica. At 6 p.m. on July 16, one of the two entered a residence near 92nd Road and 170th Street, sneaking through the back door but emerging with no stolen property. Around 4 p.m. on July 25, they struck again in the 107th Precinct, this time in a building a few blocks over, near 93rd Avenue and 168th Street. One of the individuals entered through the master bedroom window, escaping with $15,000 worth of jewelry, $5,200 in designer handbags and $4,000 in cash.
The two were caught together on camera in the third incident, taking place just after noon on Aug. 1. They entered through the front door of a house near Elder Avenue and 135th Street in Flushing, before being confronted by a female resident of the home. The two fled on foot, last seen heading southbound on 135th Street.
About an hour later, one of the individuals entered a property on Stronghurst Avenue and 230th Street in Queens Village through its backyard. He entered the premises through a window, but fled upon hearing a female voice inside. He was last seen heading northbound on 230th Street in a black Toyota.
The next morning, the suspects returned to Jamaica and the vicinity of 93rd Avenue and 168th Street, where one of the individuals was again met by a female resident inside. He fled the location and was seen heading eastbound in a motor vehicle on Union Turnpike.
A little after noon, one of the individuals was seen attempting to enter a residence near Grand Central Parkway and 63rd Road in Forest Hills through one of its front windows. He was unable to gain access and was last seen fleeing on foot, headed eastbound down the Grand Central service road.
The most recent incident took place Aug. 23, three weeks after the previous one, when one of the individuals entered a home near the Horace Harding Expressway and 220th Street in Oakland Gardens through a side window. He managed to remove $60 in cash before the female owner of the home arrived, and as she entered the suspect ran past her and fled the location. He was last seen heading southbound on 220th Street, toward the Horace Harding.
There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
