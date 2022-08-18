Police are asking for the public’s help in finding up to three individuals who robbed the pharmacy section of stores from Manhattan to College Point over the course of two weeks in July.
On July 27 at around 1:30 p.m., the trio stole an estimated $1,333 worth of medications and vitamins from the Rite Aid on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven. They fled and no injuries were reported.
A little over an hour later, police say they were in Lower Manhattan committing the same crime but that time stealing around $2,770 worth of the goods.
That evening, they hit the College Point Target, stealing the same goods and fleeing.
That continued a pattern that had started earlier in July in southeast Brooklyn and Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
In total, the men have stolen nearly $8,000 worth of the pills, and are wanted for grand larceny.
The three suspects, who have been caught on surveillance tapes, are all Black and appear to be in their early 20s. One was seen in a gray zip-up hoodie. Another was seen in a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black baseball hat. The third was seen in a printed, hooded sweatshirt and was, in some photos, wearing what appeared to be a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.