The NYPD is looking for a male who attempted to rape a walker in Forest Park on July 25.
At around 6:30 p.m. that day, a 51-year-old woman was walking on Orange Trail in in the park, when a male suspect with medium complexion approached her from behind, tapped her on the shoulder and struck her in the head.
The individual then pushed her off the trail into the shrubs and brush and pulled the victim’s pants down, causing her to fall to the ground. While on the ground the male placed a piece of clothing around the victim’s neck and began to choke her while attempting to sexually assault her. The woman fought back, calling out for assistance and the suspect fled west toward the parkway underpass.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing dark shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
