Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate crime last weekend and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.
The suspect is described as an adult male of dark complexion and average build, who was last seen wearing black sneakers, jeans and a Champion blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the NYPD.
On April 3, a Sikh man from India was visiting a family friend in South Richmond Hill when the suspect shown on video footage obtained by the NYPD, attacked him, according to Gurinder Singh, an engineer from the neighborhood. Singh stumbled upon the victim, Nirmal Singh, while he was on his way to volunteer to make seva, or food for those in need, at The Sikh Cultural Society.
Police say the victim was walking at approximately 6:45 a.m. around Lefferts Boulevard and 95th Avenue within the confines of the 102nd Precinct when an unidentified individual punched him in the nose causing him to fall to the ground.
Gurinder Singh, who is not related to the victim, said he found him bloodied on a bench three feet away from the temple and took photos that he posted online, which became viral that afternoon.
“I’ve been living here for 30 years,” said Singh. “I wanted to get it out there so that when police did come they can probably get ahead in finding camera footage of where the incident was.”
As they waited for the police, an elder of the temple told Singh about the attack.
“He was shaken up,” said Singh. “I took him inside to the temple because the injuries were horrific.”
The photos show blood on the sidewalk, Nirmal Singh’s face, hands, jacket and turban and scuff marks on his knee.
“I took him aside and made sure that his wounds were tended to,” said Singh. “A lot of the people were showing up [to the temple] and gave him tea and water.”
An ambulance arrived within 15 minutes, according to Singh.
“NYPD didn’t show up, so when the ambulance came I just translated everything about what he was going through and feeling,” said Singh, who speaks Punjabi. “The personnel said that the NYPD was taking too long so they were going to take him to the hospital and they would have the police incident report written there.”
Police say the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a laceration, pain and swelling, but that they did not get any statements before, during or after the incident.
Singh called an elder from the temple at the hospital, but a police report was still not filed so the 102nd Precinct was called.
“We went to the precinct, we called the other Sikh community members and everybody came and we called the cops again,” said Singh. “We have some Sikh officers in the NYPD unit; they pushed to get the report written, everything was written and they talked to him about everything.”
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault, which it said it was treating as a hate crime as of April 6.
“The victim ... was wearing traditional Sikh articles of faith,” said the police.
Community activist Japneet Singh, a former political candidate for City Council District 28, represented by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), reached out to several media outlets on April 3 to draw attention to the attack, according to Gurinder Singh.
He was the first person to send out the pictures to the media outlets from my Instagram,” said Singh.
The other person who shared the photos was Gurjit Singh.
“He helped to amplify the issue,” said Singh.
(Singh is an extremely common last among male Sikhs.)
Nirmal Singh is living at the temple and being taken care of by elders there, Gurinder Singh said on Monday.
“He is still shaken up,” said Singh.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) said she had spoken with the police about the case.
“I am in contact with the NYPD,” Rajkumar said in a statement. “There will be zero tolerance for violence against the Sikh American community in my district. As the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office who proudly represents Richmond Hill, the Sikh Capital of the United States, I want Nirmal Singh and all members of our community to know that I am here for you.”
Adams also condemned the attack.
“The violence is horrific and needs to end,” said the speaker via Twitter. “We stand with our Sikh community, our neighbors. We must come together to root out the hate that leaves too many communities feeling unsafe.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) shared Rajkumar and Adams’ sentiments.
“The attack on the ... Sikh man in Richmond Hill over the weekend was a despicable display of hatred and cowardice,” said Addabbo in a prepared statement. “Nirmal Singh did nothing to provoke this heinous assault.”
Gurinder Singh hopes that the photographs raise awareness about the discrimination that Sikh people have been facing in the area, that cameras will be installed near the temple and that there will be justice for Nirmal Singh.
“He was not patted down, and nothing was taken from him,” said Singh. “This was a hate crime.”
The Sikh Coalition, a community organization that represents Sikhs across the U.S. and has an office in Manhattan, reached out to the temple’s congregation on Monday. Nirmal Singh has retained the coalition’s legal aid as of Tuesday.
