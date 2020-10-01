The role of the NYPD in the life of the city took center stage when two groups — one supporting the cops, the other urging the department be “defunded” — faced off in Astoria last Saturday.
Nearly 100 protesters marched to the 114th Precinct station house just after noon to confront a much smaller group that had gathered there for a “Blue Lives Matter” rally.
A contingent of about 25 police officers kept the two groups a block apart and no incidents were reported.
Protesters hurled obscenities and anti-police chants across a temporary barricade set up on Astoria Boulevard to keep the marchers away from the station house and the pro-police rally in front of it.
“Regular people don’t use that kind of language,” said pro-cop rally sponsor Rudy Sarchese, head of the Astoria Homeowners, Tenants and Business Civic Association.
The rally was intended as a show of community support at a time when crime-fighting tactics like stop-and-frisk and plainclothes units had been abolished and budgets were being cut, he said.
Sarchese said he was surprised that the “Blue Lives Matter” event had sparked such a large and boisterous reaction.
“They were well organized,” he said. “But most of them were not people from our community. They pay people to do that.’’
The call for a counterprotest went out late last week over social media from a group called the Queens Liberation Project.
The idea, as one protester said on Reddit, was to “show hateful folks that’s not what Astoria stands for.”
The counterprotesters gathered next to the parking lot of a popular Greek market, Titan Foods, on 31st Avenue and marched silently to the precinct five blocks away.
The leaders of the march spoke through bullhorns for 30 minutes at the barrier, accusing the police of brutality and covering up for “bad cops.”
“How do you spell racist?” they chanted. “N-Y-P-D.”
“Get a job,” the supporters yelled back at the protesters.
The only casualty of the boisterous confrontation was a bicycle that was clipped by a car driven onto the sidewalk, police said.
The driver told police he was just trying to escape the traffic backup in the area, cops said. The cyclist was not injured.
Some passing drivers honked in support of the counterprotest, but residents seem to be taking the disruption in stride.
It was at least the third time since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May that protesters marched on the station house in Astoria demanding racial justice.
“People know it’s their agenda,” said Sarchese. “They don’t bother with them anymore.”
Diners at outdoor restaurants along the protesters’ route took videos of the marchers chanting, “Poor people used to live here.” But others did not give the protesters passing just a few inches away more than an icy glance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.