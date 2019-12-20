Pol: ‘We’re really depending on you’

More buses from Queens to Lower Manhattan and extended Q44 service to Fordham Plaza are among changes in the MTA’s Queens Bus Network Redesign proposal.

Mark Holmes, chief officer with the MTA Bus Co., called it a “Once in a lifetime redesign,” at Borough Hall on Monday.

More direct routings will simplify travel with the MTA looking for fewer turns, especially in areas with the highest pedestrian concentrations. The agency is looking to spread out bus stops, as it says 20 seconds will be saved for every stop removed. The local bus average stop spacing is proposed to be changed to 1,400 feet from its current 850 feet.

“We have the dubious honor of having the closest-spaced bus stops in the country,” Holmes said, adding, “Nobody likes to lose their bus stops; however, everyone wants their buses to move a little faster. But it’s a delicate balance that we are keenly aware of.”

Craig Cipriano, acting president of the MTA Bus Co., acknowledged the concern that fewer stops could impact seniors.

“We’re taking that all into account,” he said. “What we want to see is we can stop the bus less so that we can keep it moving and get it to where you want to go.”

Lucille Songhai, assistant director of government and community relations for MTA-NYC Transit, said that the organization looked at where hospitals, schools and senior centers were located. Enhanced connectivity among bus lines would mean more direct access to colleges and hospitals, the agency said. Public workshops will allow residents to give feedback, such as telling them if a stop in front of a senior center is planned to be removed.

“We need to know that information because we don’t want to impact our seniors,” she said.

Challenges facing the MTA are overcrowding, bus bunching and slow speeds leading to declining ridership. Many routes go to three main hubs — Jamaica, Long Island City and Flushing.

One example of a change would be the Q58, which travels between Ridgewood and Flushing with one indirect, fixed travel path with close stops and multiple turns. The proposed solution is to set up two different routes but with the same start and end points.

Other proposals include expanding the Q44 to Fordham Plaza in the Bronx and having the Q50 run from Co-op City in the Bronx to LaGuardia Airport.

Four bus routes connect Queens to Lower Manhattan and all four are in central Queens. The MTA is looking to double the number to eight, including routes to Bayside, Springfield Gardens and Queens Village. There are also buses that would have access to Hudson Yards.

Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said the MTA should focus the most attention on intra-borough traveling.

“We’d like to be connected within the borough of Queens so that we can really grow our commerce, our economy, within the borough,” he said.

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) echoed the sentiment, telling MTA officials, “We want to make sure that we’re taken care of in-house.”

She also said, “I’m excited about this ambition because it’s something we’ve never seen before.”

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) noted that there are no subways or ferries in his area.

“I’m not going to build a canal on Bell Boulevard,” he said. So, that leaves his constituents with buses.

“We’re really depending on you,” Grodenchik told the MTA representatives.

Public outreach and education began in May with an Existing Conditions Report released in September. The draft plan will be released at the end of December.

There will be public workshops in January and February. Then the MTA will receive input and adjust the plan. In April and May the final proposal will be released but will still be subject to feedback, Cipriano said.

“We really want to get this right,” he said.

Only 20 of the 81 subway stations in or near Queens are accessible according to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The MTA said the bus network redesign could be important for those customers whose transit options are limited.

About 52 percent of Queens commuters travel via transit. According to Census American Community Survey data, about 39 percent of borough commuters identified rail modes as their primary means of transportation with 11 percent putting buses at the top.

Approximately 94 percent of Queens residents live within a quarter-mile of a bus stop, according to the MTA.

Cipriano said the MTA worked with the City Planning Commission to account for a population increase. Holmes said that small businesses were taken into consideration in the planning process.

As the city encourages residents to use other modes of transportation than cars, the reliability of mass transit becomes vital, Grodenchik said.

“When we talk about gridlock, when we talk about the car epidemic that we have, we’re not going to get people out of cars unless we really give them choices,” he said.

Users on the MTA website can access a trip planner to find the quickest possible means of traveling. When the draft plan is released at the end of the month, there will be another option for users to see the proposed reroutes and how they would impact their commute.

Customers will also be able to explore a new system — Remix — and leave comments about routes and stops.

“It’s a tall task,” Holmes said. “There’s no doubt about it.”