Pol wants shelters to stop charging rent

Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) recently sent a letter to a dozen nonprofit homeless shelter providers, asking them to stop charging rent from clients.

“While it is currently legal for your organization to charge rent and other fees, it is my belief that taking money from people that are homeless, does not further the goal of helping these individuals and families escape homelessness,” Hevesi wrote Jan. 16.

A bill sponsored by Hevesi would prevent shelter providers, owners, managers and employees from taking payment, including rent or part of a workforce stipend, from residents of a state shelter.

A companion measure in the state Senate is sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn).

“I have also personally received allegations that include the forced signing over of Social Security checks to caseworkers, and other forms of financial abuse and extortion under the threat of being moved to a different shelter or expelled from the system entirely,” Hevesi wrote.

Last August, a new city rule required working shelter residents set aside about a one-third of their monthly income in a savings account they could access only once they found permanent housing. The program is mandatory under state law in a deal exempting the city from charging income-earning homeless rent for staying in shelters.

Hevesi told the Daily News that the shelter industry in the state collects several billion dollars of taxpayer money annually and the organizations he wrote to have contracts from $200 million up through $1 billion.

“I believe the public should know why some of them have been taking money from their homeless clients in addition to their taxpayer funded contracts,” he said.

A representative for Acacia Network, the city’s biggest shelter operator, told the Daily News the sites run by the group “do not charge clients any rent.”

Christine Quinn, the former City Council speaker who is the president and CEO of shelter provider Win, also told the Daily News the organization doesn’t charge clients.

“Win has never and will never charge rent or other fees to clients living in shelter,” she said.

Hevesi asked state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli last year to audit the 12 nonprofit shelter providers and look into whether taxpayer money is being spent efficiently.

Hevesi has asked Gov. Cuomo to fund Home Stability Support, a statewide rent supplement for families and individuals who are eligible for public assistance benefits and who are facing loss of housing due to eviction, domestic violence or hazardous living conditions. His bill to establish HSS has not passed the Legislature.