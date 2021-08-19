If life today sometimes has you thinking “There are no words,” know there are folks who work hard to find just the right ones for everything that comes, and to share them with you — as they will next week.
The Poets of Queens will hold their first live reading since the pandemic started at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at QED in Astoria. Sharing their verses will be these published poets:
• Jared Beloff, a high school English teacher in Long Island City who lives in Forest Hills;
• Cheryl J. Fish, a writer, environmental justice scholar and educator from Flushing;
• Jared Harél, an editorial board member and co-curator for Queensbound who lives in Rego Park;
• Wanda Phipps, an author and translator from Brooklyn who has been a strong supporter of Poets of Queens; and
• Scott Raven Tarazevits (aka Scottt Raven) an actor, author, educator and indoor gardener in Forest Hills.
Tickets are $10 and can be found, along with more info, at qedastoria.com. More about the poets is posted at poetsofqueens.org/reading-series.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
