Whether you like rhyme or haiku, the Poets of Queens want you! To join them at their next online reading, that is.
The verses will flow starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Facebook Live page @yaraartsgroupinc. Featured will be Caitlin Cacciatore, top left, Mary Lannon and David Mills, as well as Amy Losak. The latter will be reading the marquee haikus by her mother, Sydell Rosenberg, whose works were featured on dilapidated movie theaters in Manhattan in the 1990s.
The event is free and open to all. If you can’t make it live, you’ll be able to see it later at poetsofqueens.org/reading-series. The site also features works by dozens of writers and information on the “Poets of Queens” book.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
