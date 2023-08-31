Rain did not stop people from attending the second annual Jamaica Q 5K Walk/Run last Saturday, according to Shane Kavanagh, a spokesman for the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., which hosted the event.
More than 320 sprinted or strolled from the York College Performing Arts Center, located at 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., around the neighborhood and back to the college on Aug. 26, said Kavanagh.
The race was followed by a backpack giveaway and a festival where people were greeted by drummers, according to the spokesman.
During the event, Police Officer Brett Boller, top left, received a hero’s award from GJDC President Justin Rodgers.
In April, Boller was shot in the hip while responding to a crime in progress in Jamaica.
The funds raised by the 5K will go to a yet-to-be-determined area organization, Kavanagh added. Last year Rodgers presented $7,000 to the Jamaica YMCA for its afterschool programs.
— Naeisha Rose
