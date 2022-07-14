A dog stolen from a grandfather in Ozone Park at the end of June has been returned safely to the family.
The young pit bull, named Off-White, was nabbed in a brazen act in broad daylight outside the family’s home.
A man on a scooter chatted with 75-year-old Carlos Gil, pet the dog and then snatched him up and rode off.
The Gil family told ABC7 New York that a woman who purchased the dog from a man realized that it was the same dog posted on fliers in the neighborhood. The dog could have been worth up to $1,000. The woman met with the family this past Sunday to return Off-White, who appeared to be healthy although he had lost weight. He will visit the vet.
There have not yet been any arrests and police said the investigation is ongoing.
— Deirdre Bardolf
