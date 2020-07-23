A collection of overgrown fields and long-vacant lots situated amidst railroad tracks, a congested highway and an unpleasant tangle of local streets is a place folks generally would avoid if they even paid it any attention.
But combine the resources and imagination of a few city agencies, and you can turn it into a destination.
The New York City Economic Development Corp. and its partners on Tuesday gathered at a playground at the new Gateway Park, located at 137-34 94 Ave. in Jamaica, to unveil the results of a $19.8 million effort to upgrade and modernize the roads and add nearly an acre of green open space and new streetscaping.
“This is part of the Jamaica Now Action Plan,” Rachel Loeb, COO of the EDC, told the Chronicle. James Patchett, the group’s president and CEO, said in a subsequent press release that the project is “an incredible milestone” for Jamaica and the city.
“For years, residents in this community have advocated for safer roadways and more open space, and we’re thrilled to deliver on a promise that turns their vision into a reality,” he said.
Patchett thanked the city’s Departments of Parks and Recreation and Transportation for their partnership in the project, as well as the Jamaica Now Leadership Council and the Borough President’s Office.
Guests in attendance included Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, and New York City Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett.
The newly designed streets, called the Atlantic Avenue Extension, lengthened Atlantic Avenue to 94th Street to make for a more direct — and more aesthetic — trip between the Van Wyck Expressway and Downtown Jamaica.
The playground is one of three new “pocket parks” that Dockett said folks in Jamaica of all ages can begin enjoying the park immediately.
“Children can come to the playground today,” Dockett said, and it has just about everything an adventurous child might want, including slides, rope ladders, a rock wall and sprinklers for little feet to run over, through and around. There even is playground equipment for the musically inclined.
Plus, if one is into trains, one can look up periodically and see the JFK AirTrain running just outside the park overhead between the airport and the nearby Jamaica Station of the Long Island Rail Road.
“If you’re child, you can play here,” Dockett said. Adults without children, he said, can take leisurely strolls along the landscaped paths and sidewalks, or even stop and relax on any of the new benches.
He did caution parents to make sure their children have masks and practice the proper social distancing when using the playground and to use hand sanitizer when possible.
