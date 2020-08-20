“Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets.” — Yogi Berra.
Major League games are being played in front of cardboard cutouts while many colleges and high school seasons have been postponed because of the pandemic.
But Little League baseball is being played in front of families, having made a return in July.
The games look a bit different. At the Forest Hills Little League, runners base don’t take a lead, so there’s no holding a runner on a base and the games can move faster. The umpire is not behind the catcher but behind the pitcher. And a blue tarp on the fence behind the dugout discourages people from watching too close to the players.
Still, baseball is back.
“It’s a nice distraction,” said Ben, a player in the Forest Hills Little League last Saturday.
Players spoke of the camaraderie that has returned, though the Mets and Yankees fans also spent time ribbing each other’s misfortunes — the Mets fans making fun of the Yankees’ constant injuries and the Yankees fans talking about Pete Alonso’s slump.
Select youth sports returned in July as part of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening, including baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, crew and cross country.
“Young people can engage in sports ... so that’s another step towards return to normalcy,” Gov. Cuomo said in June.
During the height of the coronavirus crisis it was up to personal training and online seminars to keep in the flow of things.
“You forget how to throw a baseball,” said Josh, a catcher. “You forget how to hit.”
Evan Spilke, who runs the league, said most of the players and parents returned when things picked up again. The Forest Hills Little League, at 66-01 Fleet St., will also have baseball in the fall instead of its usual soccer season.
A few miles away, Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village was the site of games between teams of the Long Island Hot Stove Baseball league.
Players don’t have to wear masks on the field, though bats and gloves aren’t shared and the pitcher has to use the same ball.
“It is good to see people back on the field again,” said Marilyn, who took in the game with her husband, Frank, adding, “We’re not cardboard.”
The couple was able to watch their grandson, Joseph, who was catching. And there is good news for Frank.
“He found out the bowling alleys are opening,” Marilyn said. “He’s just as happy as the kids. He can play with his friends.”
