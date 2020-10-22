The plaintiffs who earlier this year launched an unsuccessful lawsuit to block the state’s plastic grocery bag ban now are asking an Albany judge to find the state, Gov. Cuomo, the Department of Environmental Conservation and others in contempt of the Aug. 20 ruling allowing the ban to be enforced.
It also is asking that the state be barred from enforcing the ban until the Legislature clears up problems with exemptions the DEC had originally allowed for certain plastic bags.
The request, filed by Poly-Pak Industries, Inc. of Long Island, Green Earth Grocery Store, store owners Francisco Marte and Mike Hassen and the Bodega and Small Business Association, is expected to be taken up in Albany on Nov. 4.
The ban applies to most bags given away by supermarkets, bodegas, convenience stores, big box stores and many other retailers. Plastic bags for items such as takeout food, fresh meat and fish, produce and prescription medicine from a drug store are exempt. Most merchants in New York City now are also required to charge a 5-cent fee for paper bags for customers who want them.
The plaintiffs allege that the DEC has issued regulations that run contrary to the August ruling by Albany Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly and changed regulations three times thereafter, the last time just days before the ban went into effect on Monday.
The contempt request, filed Oct. 16, asks for “an injunction preventing the DEC from enforcing the act and regulations until either the legislature can remedy the Act’s problems or until such time as the confusion caused by the DEC has been rectified ...”
Connolly ruled that an exemption made by the DEC for plastic bags of a certain thickness was not permitted under the wording of the law, but dismissed the plaintiffs’ other objections.
In screenshots provided by representatives of the plaintiffs, DEC regulations dated Sept. 28 appear to define a reusable bag as “cloth or machine washable fabric,” and a “durable non-plastic bag.” But regulations dated Oct. 9 include bags containing nylon, polyester and polypropylene.
“The judge ruled all plastic bags are banned,” said Richard Lipsky, a lobbyist for the bodega owners. “The DEC said, ‘We’re gonna do it anyway.’”
The plaintiffs filed the contempt motion on Friday, Oct. 16. In a copy dated this past Monday the Sept. 28 definition was back.
A spokesman for the DEC in an email on Monday confirmed that enforcement has begun, but would not comment on pending litigation.
“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is currently conducting extensive outreach to stakeholders, including grocery stores, retailers, and others, to provide notice of the start of enforcement and to answer questions,” the spokesman said.
“DEC continues to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop with the #BYOBagNY campaign, launched earlier this year. Information about exemptions to the plastic bag ban, frequently asked questions, and posters, flyers, and tip strips to download, as well as tips for keeping reusable bags clean are available on the DEC website,” he added.
The City Council had passed a 5-cent fee that was set to go into effect in February 2017 before Cuomo stepped in at the last minute, with the governor creating a task force to examine a statewide ban. The law was passed as part of last year’s state budget.
Marte, who owns a number of bodegas in the Bronx, told the Chronicle the DEC’s multiple and rapidly shifting changes have slammed small business owners.
“They have no understanding of our situation,” he said.
He said paper bags are no longer available from manufacturers given the high demand, and that they can cost up to four times as much as plastic. He said reusables, unless regularly cleaned, can be a hazard.
“It’s also been proven that reusable bags hold germs,” he said. “When the state shut down, we stayed open, providing a service and risking our health. We kept operating.”
