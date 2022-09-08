The “infamous” Lindenwood planters in the red traffic circle at 153rd Avenue and 88th Street will soon be moved to the Cross Bay Boulevard medians, the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic announced last week.
The tubs, which were filled with plants and made into a modern art installation, were part of a beautification effort by former Councilman Eric Ulrich in 2021.
He had appropriated $38,5000 in funding for the Queens Botanical Garden to erect the greenery in partnership with the civic, Community Board 10, the Department of Transportation and Queens-based artist team Combo Colab, the Chronicle reported at the time.
It was set to remain in place for a year and aimed to brighten up the “empty eyesore,” Ulrich had said.
Over time, the vessels became a point of contention and proved hard to maintain, despite help from the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and residents wanted to see brighter arrangements in them.
The civic wanted to relocate them and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) had expressed the idea of wanting to put planters along Cross Bay Boulevard anyway so it made sense to use these.
Ariola will provide funding to have the Botanical Garden again spruce up the tubs and then the civic will maintain their upkeep with help from Lisena Landscaping.
“We’re going to do some type of evergreen in the middle,” Phyllis Inserillo, co-president of the civic, told the Chronicle.
“Then for the holiday season we can decorate them with solar lights and it’ll look nice. And other times of the year, there will always be colorful flowers around the evergreen,” she said.
Two will remain in the traffic circle to deter drivers from cutting through it. The plants and art pieces have been removed as they await relocation.
The circle has no actual barriers and Inserillo said it can be confusing, especially to those not familiar with the traffic pattern.
Many still have opinions on the area.
One Facebook user commented on the civic’s post that she’d like to see a tree planted in the center like the traffic circle at the entrance of the neighborhood. Another was grateful that two tubs would remain because she has seen cars “race across” the circle. One man said he wanted stop signs to return.
The planters are set to be moved sometime this fall, Inserillo said, with help from Jay Frango of the civic and once they get the go-ahead from the DOT.
