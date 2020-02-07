Plans laid for next Carranza town hall

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is set to make his first return appearance in Queens early next month at a town hall meeting in Elmhurst, where he is expected to face a tough crowd.

On March 2, Carranza is making up a date he canceled in December to appear at IS 5 before parents in District 24, which also includes Sunnyside, Ridgewood, Corona and Middle Village.

The chancellor has been under withering attack by Queens lawmakers and parents since he walked out of a Jan. 16 community meeting in Bayside three weeks ago after being confronted about how he has handled student violence in district schools.

He later called the incident “grandstanding” and “a setup.”

Last Thursday, two weeks after the uproar, he issued a public apology to the parents.

The most recent controversy surrounding the schools chief promises to swell attendance at the upcoming town hall.

Accommodations are already being made for an overflow crowd, said Phil Wong, president of the Community Education Council for District 24, the parents advisory group.

School officials were “unprepared” for the turnout at Carranza’s last town hall in Bayside Jan. 16, said Wong, who was at the meeting.

“Last time, it was so packed, parents were told to leave,” he said. “Terrible.”

For next month’s meeting, extra chairs are being added to the IS 5’s 150-seat auditorium and, for those who can’t be seated in the main hall, a TV hookup is being installed in the school gym, he said.

Parents were perturbed last December when the chancellor canceled an earlier town hall in Elmhurst after it was announced that Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a prominent Carranza critic, would be at the same council meeting.

A spokeswoman for Carranza said at the time that he was forced to reschedule in order to attend the memorial service for a former colleague.

“I thought it was bulls--t,” said Wong. “The guy doesn’t know how to lie. It was something he made up at the last minute.”

The former superintendent of schools in Houston and San Francisco who arrived in New York two years ago, Carranza sparked controversy almost immediately when he came out against the use of the Specialized High School Admissions Test as the sole criterion for admissions to the city’s elite high schools.

Later, he said he planned to end the much sought-after gifted and talented classes for elementary school students.

Both changes were necessary, he said, to bring more racial diversity to the programs the schools system offers high-achieving students.