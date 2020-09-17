Progress on the RKO Keith’s Theatre has been stalled once again — citing dissatisfaction with the developer’s plans, Community Board 7 near-unanimously voted to disapprove a variance application at its Sept. 7 meeting.
“The way it is built right now and designed right now, it doesn’t meet the community’s wishes,” said Land Use/Building/Zoning Chairperson Chuck Apelian. “We urge the [Board of Standards and Appeals] to ask the applicant to reconvene with us — as the community board — as the hearings continue for further dialog and discussion.”
Xinyun Real Estate Co. came before the board with an application to convert the theater, which has sat in an undeveloped limbo for nearly two decades, into a 16-story mixed-use building proposed to contain residential units and a hotel as well as retail and community space.
The applicant had purchased the property, which came with a board-approved variance that would increase the floor area ratio to 7.5 from its original 3.4 in 2017, though the variance was approved when the development was planned to contain residential units only. Xinyun sought to maintain the variance despite the plans changing to include commercial and hotel space, but was blocked by the community board — 40 members supported Apelian’s motion to disapprove the plan, while only one voted in favor of the developers and another abstained.
The board had multiple concerns with the development, particularly stemming from the hotel plans, which were being introduced for the first time that night. Xinyun proposed a plan that included what they stated was a “small amount” of rooms: 162, but Apelian argued that no amount of additional hotels rooms are needed in the area.
“There’s actually seven hotels within a few blocks. Not Downtown Flushing, not on the waterfront, literally a few blocks of this site,” he stated. “There’s also another six or more hotels a few blocks away in Downtown Flushing ... this means there’s going to be 15 hotels within blocks of the RKO.”
While presenting, the developers argued that hotel space is always in demand for tourism hot spots, such as Flushing, which is in close proximity to LaGuardia Airport. Apelian, however, revealed he had spoken to the owner of the Marco Hotel, located directly across the street from the RKO Theatre, who said occupancy had been at 70 percent before the pandemic and is now barely reaching 50 percent of its capacity.
The board also shared concerns that the development would increase both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at an already congested intersection.
“Character of the neighborhood — yes, we definitely believe it will be greatly affected by this current application by the increased vehicle traffic generated by this hotel that we don’t want,” said Apelian.
During the discussion, board members Selma Moses, Esther Lee and Joseph Sweeney questioned how tour buses arriving to the hotel, school buses picking up children and garbage trucks accessing the Dumpsters would be able to maneuver through the development without affecting traffic both on the street and inside the development, but Xinyun could not provide answers that were satisfactory to the board.
Additionally, the development would include 35,000 square feet of community facility space, which is 25,000 more than what was originally required in the 2005 variance. The board suspected the developers only included the additional space as a throwaway because they couldn’t find another use for it and rejected its inclusion in the plan. The abundant community space would also lead to more traffic congestion coming in and out of the development, the board noted.
Despite the many items the board disagreed with, the members noted their excitement for the development to include public access to the landmarked lobby and grand foyer, which will contain much of the theater’s original memorabilia. A restaurant is proposed to share the space as well.
“The landmark lobby is an asset, absolutely, there’s no doubt about it,” Apelian said. “What a wonderful thing to be sitting in a restaurant, having a wonderful dinner and being surrounded by the grandeur that was there from back in the day. I don’t think there would be anybody who wouldn’t want to have dinner there one night ... The landmark, we agree — this is great. We think they’ve started this process and we want to see it continue.”
Xinyun has been working on restoring the foyer and lobby, and had removed the artifacts off-site in 2019 to be treated and restored by EverGreen Architectural Arts for their expected 2020 return.
Despite their disapproval, Community Board 7 put in a request to the BSA to make the variance untransferable once eventually approved in an effort to commit Xinyun Real Estate to the project.
“A variance sits with the site, which means you can sell it to the next guy and it becomes an asset,” said Apelian. “If it’s truly going to be built by Xin, then we’d like this to be a nontransferable approval subject to sale and subject to reapproval so this does get built and 17 years becomes the end of the operations.”
Howard Goldman, the applicant’s land use counsel, revealed that once approved the plan should take approximately three years to complete.
Though the board disapproved the applicant’s variance request, it did approve the application to amend a special permit pertaining to the building’s height — the plans for the 16-story building would exceed the maximum height limits for the neighborhood due to its proximity to the airport. The board approved the application 32-9.
