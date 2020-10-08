A seaplane crashed into a Whitestone pier Sunday afternoon, killing one and injuring two others.
According to FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the single-engine plane manned by an area resident crashed into a concrete pier at Riverside Drive and 158th Street near the Throgs Neck Bridge at approximately 3 p.m. A jet skier witnessed the crash and rushed to the scene, removing two of the three victims from the accident.
“I just hopped the fence. I ran over,” Jarret Schupak told RHS Breaking News Services while being treated in an ambulance for injuries sustained from breaking the windshield of the plane to access the pilot and first passenger. The two men, pilot Joe Oppedisano and passenger Jose Urena, survived the accident and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, according to police.
The third victim, 61-year-old Margaret O’Neill, was removed from the plane by members of the FDNY upon their arrival. She was taken to NewYork Presbyterian Queens, where she was pronounced deceased.
A fifth civilian was treated for injuries on the scene, but was not taken to a hospital for further care.
“Witnesses said that the plane was traveling rather fast along the water, skipped twice and hit the pier,” Nigro said at the scene, adding that the cabin was not crushed, though the plane is in pieces. There was no explosion or fire hazard, but the remaining fuel was offloaded by the agency’s HazMat units.
The victims were identified by various news outlets after authorites had said they wouldn’t reveal the names. At the scene following the accident, Nigro only revealed that the pilot lives on the Whitestone waterfront and is known by his neighbors to fly the plane frequently.
“He flies in and out of here, I would say, often and the plane is usually kept here. There’s a hangar behind his home on the water,” Nigro said.
The pilot, Oppedisano, is the owner of Italian restaurant Il Baco in Little Neck. In September, Oppedisano led a $2 billion class action lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio to lift the ban on indoor dining. Days later, city and state officials agreed to open indoor facilities at a 25 percent capacity beginning Sept. 30. The restaurant has not released a statement at this time.
“Why this happened? We have no idea right now,” said Nigro. The FDNY turned the scene over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NYPD, who are now leading the ongoing investigation.
