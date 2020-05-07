New York State has finally seen a consistent decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, enough for Gov. Cuomo to unveil a four-phase plan to lift stay-at-home measures. “Now we’re on the other side of the mountain ... You see the decline is not as steep as the incline. But it is a decline, and that’s good news,” he said at his May 4 daily press briefing, indicating the reopening process will be more difficult than the closedown was.
“First of all, it’s not going to happen statewide,” Cuomo said. “This state has different regions which are in much different situations than other regions in this state. And rather than wait for the whole state to be ready, [we’ll] reopen on a regional basis. If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready, they’re going to be waiting a long time. ”
As of May 6, New York City had reported 173,288 cases and 13,938 confirmed deaths. The figures account for 54.3 percent of cases and 71.7 percent of deaths across the state.
“Remember, density is not your friend here. Large gatherings are not your friend. That’s where the virus tends to spread,” the governor said.
Cuomo stated that regions, cities and counties need to meet four core factors in order to reopen, beginning with a concrete decline in total net hospitalizations. The first phase, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, requires at least 14 days of decline with no more than 15 net new total hospitalizations or four deaths on a three-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.
Secondly, regions must remain prepared for a resurgence in cases with at least 30 percent of total hospital and intensive care unit beds available. Hospitals are also required to have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.
The third phase requires regions to have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. That aspect of the plan was coupled with Cuomo’s announcement that New York’s National Guard has made nearly 300,000 testing kits for distribution.
Finally, regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The state and former Mayor Bloomberg are building an army of contract tracers to meet the need.
“Once that is all done then you can talk about reopening businesses,” Cuomo said, adding that businesses will also be opened in phases. The most essential operations that pose low risk of virus spread, such as construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pickup, will be the first to reopen, followed by professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate. Restaurant, food services and accommodation services will open in the third phase, and arts, entertainment, recreation and education will be the last to reopen.
“We just have to remain vigilant and smart and competent going forward,” Cuomo concluded. “That’s what New York tough means. New York tough means we’re tough, but we’re smart, we’re disciplined, we’re unified, and we are loving. It’s the love of community and love of each other and respect for each other which is what has gotten us through this and will continue to.”
