Six days after a Queens Chronicle report on placard abuse was released Leran Ruben, one of the business owners who had made complaints about city workers parking in truck-loading docks and busways, which was causing traffic in Jamaica and driving customers away, had a meeting at his store with representatives of the NYPD’s crime lab and the city Department of Transportation on Feb. 16.
“They said they are going to look into the placard abuse and discuss with their employees who were abusing and who wasn’t abusing it,” said Ruben. “What I got out of the meeting, was that only someone who was on active duty is allowed to use their placard, and not just someone coming to work.”
Earlier, Ruben said he noticed most of the placard vehicles seem to belong to members of the NYPD Forensics Laboratory at 150-14 Jamaica Ave., which is near his business, Beverly Hills Furniture, at 149-01 Jamaica Ave.
Ruben was confounded by why employees at the crime lab would park in busways when they have their parking garage at the corner of their building.
“They said only part of the garage was theirs,” said Ruben about the crime lab employees. “Some of the garage belongs to the court, some of it belongs to the Police Department and some of it belongs to the parole officers.”
After sending the story to the Mayor’s Office, Ruben said that he got a call from Deputy Inspector Brian O’Sullivan of the Transportation Bureau.
“He’s a gentleman,” said Ruben. “He said that he was going to make sure that his officers were not abusing plaques over here, but he has no pull over other agencies. He said he will reach out to parole officers and others to see if they could assist in this matter.”
Despite the meeting, not much has changed since, according to Ruben.
“But, when you go outside, I don’t see any improvement,” said the furniture store owner on March 1. “When the placards take up the truck parking and the passenger vehicle parking, trucks don’t get to stop where they need to stop to unload.”
Ruben showed the Queens Chronicle pictures from Feb. 22 of placard vehicles taking up a loading spot, resulting in a truck double-parking in the road and buses going in the opposite lane to get around the delivery driver.
Another truck had to park in the crosswalk to get enough space to deliver goods.
“Nobody is obeying the bus lane, so it’s not even serving its purpose to increase speeds for public transportation,” said Ruben. “Now this is forcing pedestrians to scatter in the streets, which is unsafe.”
With too much traffic plaguing the area and a lack of parking spots for customers, even at metered parking spaces, which were also taken up by placard vehicles, the third-generation entrepreneur has lost 50 to 75 percent of his once-thriving business.
Approximately 90 businesses in Downtown Jamaica are struggling with the same issue.
Eddie Senior, the store manager of Cookie’s Department Store, a children’s clothing store located at 166-21 Jamaica Ave., doesn’t have an issue with traffic where he is, but he constantly has placard vehicles parking at the truck-loading spot at the corner of the business on 91st Avenue.
There were two DOT placard vehicles parked at the loading dock, which had been there for at least three hours by 11:11 a.m. on March 1.
“You see it, there are two cars parked by our door,” said Senior. “It’s difficult. It’s not really helpful when we have a delivery and he has to park feet away. Look at the sign, it says it’s for loading.”
Senior says it’s four times the amount of work for the delivery guys to have to be 10 feet away from the receiving door.
“We get 5,000 boxes all at once sometimes,” said Senior. “Multiply that by moving that from over there, to there. It’s annoying.”
Senior said that he has tried to speak to the owners of the vehicles, but to no avail.
“Those people are as arrogant as can be,” said the store manager. “They tell me, ‘I have a sticker’ and ‘Who are you to tell me to move my vehicle?’”
The Jamaica Center Business Improvement District executive director, Jennifer Furioli, is hopeful that Mayor Adams will step in and stop the placard abuse.
“I’m going to continue monitoring it several times a week and I’m not going to let up until it goes away,” said Furioli, who also attended the Feb. 16 meeting with Ruben. “I think the meeting went well. We met with members of the forensics lab and the DOT.”
Despite her optimism with the new mayor, she says on the day of the meeting there were numerous placard vehicles parked in busways and truck-loading spots.
“I’m frustrated,” said Furioli. “Ruben got a call from City Hall. I have a lot of faith in the new administration.”
The DOT referred the Queens Chronicle to the NYPD for enforcing placard abuse.
The NYPD did not comment.
The Mayor’s Office said it cannot speak to specific incidents, but it will thoroughly investigate any potential abuse of city-issued placards.
“We appreciate the community bringing the issue to our attention, and we will work with them to address their concerns,” said a spokesman from the Mayor’s Office.
