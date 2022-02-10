Approximately 90 businesses in Downtown Jamaica are struggling with the recent changes in the area. With new development came trucks and with the implementation of busways in Archer and Jamaica avenues, drivers have fewer parking options and receive more traffic tickets.
Leran Ruben, the owner of Beverly Hills Furniture at 149-01 Jamaica Ave., said that he had no problem with the development or the busways at first because the new transit lanes would have a loading spot for trucks being used in the area to prevent street traffic and could potentially increase the number of new consumers in the community.
However, he says, city workers — particularly members of the NYPD Forensics Laboratory at 150-14 Jamaica Ave. — have been abusing their placards by parking in the truck loading area, causing more traffic in Downtown Jamaica and driving away customers who were already struggling with getting around the shopping district.
“This space was put in place so that trucks could unload over here and not double-park to cause traffic,” said Ruben, a third-generation storeowner. “We even have placard vehicles in the bus lane.”
When the Queens Chronicle came to visit Beverly Hills Furniture on Feb. 4, there was a parked vehicle with a placard in front of the store at the truck-loading spot and a row of vehicles in the busway in front of King Manor Museum at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
“Nobody is going to get ticketed,” said Ruben as a police car drove by. “Nobody cares.”
Straphangers getting off the bus also have to disembark into the street instead of at the curb, according to Ruben.
“Why should a passenger on a bus have to load and be unloaded into the street? It’s unsafe,” said Ruben while pointing to a sign that directed traffic off Jamaica Avenue unless it was a bus or truck. “Why are [city workers] getting special privileges?”
What infuriated Ruben the most was that there was an underutilized six-floor parking lot for the forensics team next to the lab on 150th Street as another placard vehicle was parked in the Q54/Q56 bus stop.
“The crime lab is where the green scaffolding is and this is their parking lot,” said Ruben as he walked to the parking lot. “From my understanding, they have reserved spots for employees. If you are doing shifts, working four days and working 40 hours, the rest of the time your spot is empty. Instead of rotating spots they just park here.”
At the parking lot, one level was empty at approximately 11 a.m. while other levels had either a few available spots or were more than 50 percent empty.
After leaving the parking lot, Ruben motioned toward the corner street across from it where anyone could park, but more placard vehicles, which were partially on the sidewalk, occupied the space.
“There is one street where you are allowed to park,” said Ruben. “It’s still all police vehicles. Is this fair? Everyone has a placard and they are here for hours. If you are a customer, how do you get here? If you come here, you are going to circle the block and be here for 20 minutes.”
Ruben believes there wouldn’t have been a need for a 24/7 busway to reduce traffic in the area if the initial problem of double-parking, which exists partially because of city workers with placards, was taken care of with ticketing in the first place.
On Nov. 18, 2021, the nearly 90 businesses owners, the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District and the city Department of Transportation held a meeting in the Harvest Room— a conference space at 90-40 160 St. — to address the issue.
“They try to implement changes instead of addressing the problem,” said Ruben about the DOT. “They are very aware of the problem.”
The DOT was supposed to get back to the business owners about a date for a second meeting in January, but Ruben has yet to hear back from the agency.
In the meantime, Ruben said that he lost between 50 to 75 percent of his business because of the lack of foot traffic and feels his five-year effort to enhance his window display was a waste. He feels that he was doing more business during Covid-19 before the busways came to be.
“People would see our displays and come off the street to pop in,” said Ruben. “Now they are too afraid to get ticketed.”
Shain Baratian, the owner of Shoppers Paradise at 166-25 Jamaica Ave., helped Ruben reach out to the dozens of other business owners in the Downtown district by encouraging them to sign petitions and write letters to the DOT, which he showed to the Chronicle.
“We started the petitions and letters three months ago,” said Baratian, a discount furniture and electronics store owner. “They would not let cars come in and that is when we got destroyed.”
With the implementation of the busways, car traffic was directed away from Jamaica Avenue, according to Baratian. Even the construction of the busways was a problem for the businessman.
“They have changed the routing on Google Map, so customers — they don’t drive here,” said Baratian. The business owner also says that he was not aware of meetings or any outreach from the DOT to have a busway in the area. “We got hit with 70 percent in business losses.”
Baratian, however, was at the November Harvest Room meeting.
“They said they were going to do something about this, but they haven’t come back,” said Baratian about the DOT. “They didn’t take down the signs to let drivers come back. Our Saturdays are almost empty. I don’t know how I’m going to stay in business.”
On Saturdays, Baratian had upwards of 100 customers; he now struggles to get 20 to 25.
“Right now we hardly have any buses here because not too many people want to come to Jamaica,” said Baratian last Saturday around 2 p.m. “Without us retailers, there is not going to be a Jamaica Avenue. They might as well make high rises here.”
Baratian suggested that instead of rules and regulations for car traffic, perhaps the DOT should better space out the timing of the buses so that they are not on top of each other.
Baratian isn’t sure if the busways were intentionally created to gentrify the area, but he knows that the businesses on Fulton Avenue in Brooklyn, which also had busways, were hurt too.
“We were restored during the pandemic, but then all of a sudden we got these rules and regulations from the city,” said Baratian. “It’s the scheduling that is no good.”
Eddie Senior, the store manager for Cookie’s Department Store, a children’s clothing store located at 166-21 Jamaica Ave., had less of an issue with the busway, but more of an issue with the placard vehicles.
“We have a delivery entrance over here,” said Senior, who showed the Chronicle on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. the side entrance to his store’s building on 91st Avenue and Merrick Boulevard. “Do you see how it says no parking anytime — loading and unloading? All the cars that have placards on them do whatever they want all day long.”
Placard vehicles that park in the delivery spot for four to six hours don’t get ticketed, according to Senior. He feels that car traffic is running better after the November meeting because of the complaints made by businesses and said that police no longer wait around the corner of 168th Street and Jamaica Avenue to dole out tickets, but he needs the placard vehicles to stop blocking his delivery entrance so he can get his goods on time.
“It seems that they have done something,” said Senior about the DOT. “There shouldn’t be ticketing of anybody who spends two minutes just to walk inside a business.”
Senior admits that while his business was hit by Covid-19, the initial implementation of the busway had hurt more, but now his main problem are the placard vehicles.
Natasha Morales, the owner of Make Me Over Beauty Bar, a luxury beauty, spa and nail salon at 166-11 Jamaica Ave., said the store saw a downturn because of Covid-19 too, probably worse than other businesses because of the nature of the industry when it comes to proximity to the clients. However, things were worse with the busways.
“A lot of businesses in Jamaica rely on foot traffic,” said Morales’ sister and co-owner, Candita Panayotti. “It’s hard to maximize foot traffic from people who see the store while driving because of the regulations.”
Panayotti said that business dropped from 50 to 70 percent. While winter is not their busiest season, they fared better when they were only dealing with the pandemic.
“We know a trend and when a trend has been disrupted in the business,” said Panayotti. “We saw it right away.”
Morales agreed.
“We had a lull, but this was lower than low,” said Morales. “We had to cut down on staff because we were not generating the same revenue. We even compared the numbers to last year and we saw drastic differences.”
Three employees had to be laid off.
“When we came back from Covid, we had a little bit of a bump,” said Morales. “People were excited to get things done. This is worse than Covid.”
Morales said after the Nov. 18 meeting, that no one is enforcing the regulations anymore.
“After the meeting, they kind of eased up, which is good for us,” said Morales, “but the signs are still up. That’s kind of confusing for some people. The signs to Jamaica Avenue say ‘don’t enter, except for trucks’ so people don’t.’”
Panayotti hopes that the DOT and elected officials see that the regulations have a domino effect on Jamaica Avenue. The district is not the same as Brooklyn, she said.
Morales felt misled by the DOT about the extent of the changes to the area.
“They didn’t disclose what the ramifications were,” said Morales. “What they told us and what the program was actually about were two different things. They need to have more transparency and in the future, they should have a formal meeting with literature that depicts the extent of what is going on so that businesses are more informed.”
Panayotti said a DOT representative approached them with a 10-question survey about loading and off-loading.
“Those were the types of questions asked and in reference to cars being in front of our business,” said Panayotti. “It was nothing related to buses, nothing related to parking and nothing related to the problems that we experienced.”
If they did mention anything about the bus, it was not about taking away parking, Morales recalled.
The DOT says that the busway on Jamaica Avenue has created a 27 percent increase in bus speed in November 2021 compared to September 2019, that drivers can access the district but they must make a right turn off the corridor and that the agency did extensive outreach and followed a state-mandated grace period guideline before any ticketing went into effect.
“Our busways on Jamaica and Archer Avenues have significantly improved the commutes of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, representing historic transit upgrades in Southeast Queens,” said DOT spokesman Vin Barone via email. “As always, we will consider feedback from residents as we monitor the project’s success.”
The business owners hope that Mayor Adams, who was raised partially in Jamaica, will do something to scale or roll back the de Blasio-era busway initiative and address the placard abuse.
“City employees must follow all Department of Transportation laws, regulations, and guidelines,” said a City Hall spokesperson via email. “We are working with the NYPD to ensure proper city vehicle parking enforcement in this area and have asked the commanding officer of the NYPD facility near Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street to ensure compliance.”
Jennifer Furioli, the executive director of the JCBID, had helped Ruben and the other business owners facilitate the dialogue with the DOT.
Furioli shared with the Chronicle last week a 73-second video clip from Dec. 16, 2021 of six placard vehicles parked behind a bus spot while an Amazon truck was double-parked in the street.
“While our BID understands and is in support of improving public transportation access and speed, a great number of our merchants on Jamaica Avenue have expressed concerns to me that the new bus lanes are causing confusion for customers on how to access downtown, discouraging visits to our local small businesses after an already difficult two years,” said Furioli in an email. “Many believe that if the illegal parking and placard abuse had been addressed from the very beginning when the original curbside bus lanes existed, this entirely new bus lane would not have been necessary. For these merchants, seeing city agency vehicles parked in the new parking spaces, which were promised as new space for retail truck deliveries or customer parking, only adds salt to the wound. More parking enforcement and removing the 24-7 schedule on these lanes would certainly be a move in the right direction to help alleviate some of this frustration.”
The NYPD maintains that it follows all city Transportation Department regulations and guidelines related to parking.
“The commanding officer of the NYPD facility in the area of Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street has no reason to believe there is any systemic placard abuse ongoing in this area and takes continuous, appropriate measures to ensure compliance,” said an NYPD spokesman via email.
The business district falls in Councilwoman Nantasha Williams’ (D-St. Albans) locality.
“We’re looking into the issue of the placard abuse and getting to know what’s been going on with ways to bring stakeholders to the table to address this issue,” said Williams via email
“In regards to the busway on Jamaica Avenue, we have been in close contact and brought this situation to the attention of both the MTA and DOT. This will need community input because the community is frustrated and upset with what’s been happening along Jamaica Avenue. I am hoping this can be redesigned.”
Williams’ office is also coordinating with the DOT to facilitate more conversations with business leaders.
Any questions and concerns in regards to these issues can be be directed to Williams’ office.
