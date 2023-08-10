It was a star-studded affair at the hip-hop summit at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City, last week.
At top right, DJ Hurricane, left, rapper KRS-Once, MC Sha-Rock, Ralph McDaniels, the hip-hop coordinator at Queens Public Library, and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC were happy to represent the music in the genre as a set of deejays were on the ones-and-twos, left.
The forum included The Shirt Kings, second row left, who spoke about their impact on urban streetwear and a fashion show featuring the collection of designer Malik Dupri, center. It was attended by many guests who were able to sign up for a hip-hop library card, center right.
Panelists included, at right, Justin Rogers, Dan Charnas, Chubb Rock, Mr. Cheeks and Immortal Technique; above, entrepreneur Aaliyah Duah, DMC, media personality A.V. Perkins, Debra Harris of Hush Tours and singer Lumidee; and, above right, Rocy Bucano, the founder and executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, DJ TedSmooth, Tuma Basa, a YouTube Black music and culture director, Datwon Thomas, Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief, Whitney Gale Benta and Dr. Brandeis Marshall.
Other key attendees included, far right, Tracy Garcia, senior director of strategic partnerships at the Department of Youth and Community Development, Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College, QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott and Cyndee Landrum, deputy director for the Office of Library Services at the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The crowd, near right, also got to see a performance by the King Uprock breakdance crew, far right.
— Naeisha Rose
