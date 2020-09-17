Summer ends next week, and with it the Queens Chronicle’s 12th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest. Enter now! Of course, the world has changed, and we simply don’t know when the free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, that we give to all our winners will be available. If you’re willing to wait, or just want to see your entry published after the contest, please enter anyway. We’ll get passes to the winners as soon as we can.
Please see our rules and guidelines at bit.ly/2ADYvns. Send your digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 21. Good luck!
