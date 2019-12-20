  • December 20, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

The Queens Chronicle’s 12th annual Holiday Photo Contest is underway!

Take pictures of lights, miniature villages, snowy landscapes, children and families — anything that reflects the season — and send them on in. Our main requirement is that the photos be taken in Queens this season. Give us the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the picture, when possible, and when it was taken. And please tell us your correct name, where you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.

The winner or winners will receive tickets to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show. Send your high-resolution digital entries to PeterM@qchron.com, saying “contest” somewhere in the subject line, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 3. Good luck!

