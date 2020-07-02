The Queens Chronicle’s 12th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is going to be a bit different from its predecessors.
We still want you to take your best shots of children playing, workers working, lovely landscapes, birds on the bay — whatever you think best says “summertime in Queens.” Check out these past winning photos by Jennifer Morrison and Nancy Morelli for inspiration.
But the world has changed, and we simply don’t know when the free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, that we give to all our winners will next be available. If you’re willing to wait, or just want to see your entry published on the end-of-contest page we do every year, please enter anyway! We’ll get the passes to the winners as soon as they’re available.
As to the rules, our main requirement is that the photos be taken in the borough this summer. We also ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s great. Please tell us where in Queens you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer. Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 21, the last full day of summer.
Good luck! — Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.