As Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) makes her fourth election run, she remarked, “It’s amazing because I feel like I just started and, at the same time, I know I’m better than when I first started.”
“I can tell how I improved and evolved in the job,” she said in a sit-down interview with the Chronicle’s editorial team this week.
Then, she remembers her mother, former Assemblywoman Audrey Pheffer who served in the same district, 23, for 25 years, and joked, “she’s nuts.”
After working as a paraprofessional and engaging more heavily in community activism following Superstorm Sandy, Pheffer Amato says she walked into a “huge mess of bureaucracy” when first elected in 2016.
Six thousand constituent cases later, she estimates that almost all of those related to storm damages have been cleared up.
Pheffer Amato is now running against Republican Tom Sullivan, a finance professional, small business owner and Army Reserve colonel.
There is still resiliency work to be done in her district, though.
“We’re still going to have the next floods come in — we’re not fully protected. You can’t, it’s nature. You can’t judge what’s going to happen,” she said.
Capital investment is needed from the city, she contends, but she and her colleagues can still be strong voices in Albany.
A new $52.6 billion plan to install a series of storm risk management measures throughout New York and New Jersey, including small storm surge gates, she supports.
“I think these smaller gates and conversations like that have to happen. And in Spring Creek, reinforce our dunes, reinforce our bulkheads and make us more resilient. Anything about a gate I would support because you just can’t stop that conversation.”
She continued, “We’re raising the streets in Broad Channel and I would love that to happen in Hamilton Beach and other areas in Howard Beach that are low-lying.”
Other close-to-home priorities include the MTA’s rebate program for Queens residents traveling over the Cross Bay Bridge, which was expected by the end of this year but the agency insists must depend on ridership returning.
Pheffer Amato said she had a meeting recently alongside state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who she said is the “yin to my yang” and the “mellow to my crazy,” to push for the rebate, and she expressed disappointment over the lack of funding for it.
“They’ve been promoting that ridership is getting back up prepandemic so, to me, that sounds like money and therefore that rebate should be happening. We’re not backing off.”
She now is drafting legislation to have the program funded first and will introduce it in the coming year.
“It’s asked about by working middle class folks who pay for that bridge to go to work every day,” she said.
The same demographic has also been rallying around proposed cuts to bus service through the district.
“What we’re fighting for now is the bus redesign that’s going through, which is cutting service to my constituents, which is unacceptable,” Pheffer Amato said.
Senior citizens, healthcare workers and union workers, especially from the Rockaways, need transportation and low ridership is no excuse, she insisted, especially as a generation is being raised that does not want to own a car. A greener future will probably be the No. 1 focus in Albany, she predicted.
And the bus battle is not the only transportation tug-of-war at hand.
Pheffer Amato has been a vocal supporter of the QueensLink project, which would reactivate the old Rockaway Beach Long Island Rail Road branch and proposes train service from the Rockaways to Rego Park, over the QueensWay park plan for which Mayor Adams recently announced a first round of funding.
“I think we lost the battle. I don’t think we lost the war,” she said.
After previously saying that she felt the mayor was misinformed, she said she thinks he was informed but “might not have heard all sides of it.”
She thinks work was done “in the dark” and “in a vacuum” to push through the parks plan but maintains a collaborative spirit of still wanting to explore if both plans can be pursued.
“We deserve the opportunity to see if we can get additional transportation access in this borough and I think that would be through an environmental impact study,” Pheffer Amato said, reiterating QueensLink activists’ plea.
What she would also like to see come to her district is a full casino license awarded to Resorts World.
“I support 100 percent for the license to come here ... It brings an opportunity to bring jobs into our community,” she said. “It brings travelers to that hotel and we need to bring more money into our district.”
As for gambling concerns, she said, “There’s a balance, but it’s like any other vice. If you want to talk about gambling, drinking, now legal marijuana, everything else in New York State that we’re allowing, we have to allow adults to make choices.”
She voted against recreational marijuana legalization because motor vehicle laws were not going to be strengthened, which she called irresponsible.
“I’m a more conservative Dem on those. What I learned from year one to now is that there’s so much gray in some of these big bills and laws that I’ve absolutely taken three giant steps backwards,” she said, noting that aggressive activists forced her to change her open-door policy in Albany out of safety concerns for her and her staff.
Despite voting to approve the budget that included bail reform, she said, “You don’t feel good about yourself afterwards. You know, you come out and say, ‘how did we get here? This is political blackmail.’”
She now would vote to reverse policies like Raise the Age and bail reform.
Pheffer Amato recently requested more police and crossing guards, to be assigned to her district. She was also endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association.
Illegal guns are “running wild,” she said, and anyone caught for gun possession should be remanded. Schools, she added, should all have metal detectors.
“I think there’s a sense of lawlessness ... more so than ever,” she said, adding “police presence makes people feel safer.”
The lawmaker expressed confidence about November.
She might get a call that someone does not like her politics, she said, “But when I call your office, they’ve always helped me,” she is told.
