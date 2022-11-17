Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is suing for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan.
The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan in the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
Last week, Pheffer Amato said in a statement, “It is important for EVERY vote to be counted. The Board of Elections is currently awaiting absentee, military, overseas and affidavit ballots to be received. While it may take some time, we must embrace the rules and laws in order to have an official result.”
Sullivan, a small business owner and Army Reserve colonel from Breezy Point, was notified of the lawsuit via an email from the Queens Board of Elections office just before 11 p.m. Monday night, he told the Chronicle.
Late last week, he received one informing him that Pheffer Amato was being represented by Sweeney, Reich & Bolz, LLP, Long Island-based attorneys who are mainstays in the Queens Democratic Party. Pheffer Amato and Frank Bolz signed the lawsuit, which lists both Sullivan and the city BOE as respondents.
It calls for the court to order an issue to determine the validity of all ballots cast in the general election, for an accurate tally to be determined under a recanvass of the votes cast and for all ballots to be recanvassed by hand, according to the documents, which were obtained by the Chronicle.
“As we continue to count mail-in ballots and in-person ballots from Election Day, we are committed to making sure every valid vote is counted,” Pheffer Amato said in a statement. “That is our responsibility as Americans, and as participants in our democracy.”
The lawsuit states that more than 1,000 absentee and affidavit ballots are left to be counted and that the absentees are done on a rolling basis and the affidavits were scheduled to be canvassed on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
It states that “unopened and/or non-scanned ballots and/or mis-scanned ballots remain uncanvassed or uncounted, and the canvass of or counting of such ballots may determine the outcome” of the election.
Sullivan was reached out to by the Republican Assembly Committee to provide him with legal counsel.
He saw the suit as questioning “abnormally high voter turnout in certain ZIP codes,” such as Breezy Point and Belle Harbor, as well as signature matches. Breezy Point had the highest voter turnout by percentage in the city, according to voting data.
“There are a large number of Paper Ballots cast in the General Election causing a disproportionate number of ballots to be cast by mail in relation to past general elections,” the suit states, including that “the final result of the General Election may be determined by the canvass of the various types of Paper Ballots mentioned.”
But to Sullivan, that wasn’t surprising.
“For a community of middle-income, single-family homes in a safe neighborhood, they vote ... But I wouldn’t attribute that to me. I would attribute that to, for the first time in a long time, we’ve had a legitimate candidate run for Congress and he happened to be from Belle Harbor,” he said, referring to Paul King, who challenged and lost to incumbent Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) of Congressional District 5.
“So people came out to support him and me,” said Sullivan.
He said he was informed by a representative from the state Assembly that Pheffer Amato’s attorneys have filed for the thumb drives of the voting machines to be recalculated and for a manual count to be performed.
“This is supposedly the party that wants every vote to count, right?” he said.
“She said it and put it in capitals, that every vote should be counted, when she made her statement shortly after the election. And so now she’s hired a legal firm to disqualify ballots.”
He said that sows distrust in the process no matter which party one is a part of. “If it doesn’t go your way, no matter who you are, you now can question it,” he said.
In Pheffer Amato’s statement, however, she said, “My opponent would like to stop counting votes before all votes are tallied. That’s shameful. Our brave men and women serving our nation overseas, older New Yorkers, homebound individuals, and anyone who could not get to the polls on Election Day still deserve to have their vote counted and their voice heard.”
The suit says the BOE has not complied with election law that requires it to provide absentee voters the opportunity to cure deficiencies in their ballots.
“Our country is deeply divided, and we’ve suffered greatly from repeated attempts to stop valid votes from being counted by those who seek to subvert our democracy for their own benefit,” Pheffer Amato continued.
The lawsuit also alleges that “votes were cast by persons who signed the polling place registration book but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed” and that “votes were cast by absentee ballots by persons who signed the absentee ballot but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed,” all of which is “unlawful and fraudulent.”
“My team and I are committed to using every tool at our disposal to protect every valid vote and the rights of every voter to have their voice heard,” Pheffer Amato said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.