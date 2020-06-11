The first stage of reopening New York City included almost complete restoration of the normal daytime subway schedule.
But the ridership still is not expected to return completely until after Phase IV, whenever that may be.
Random checks along the Queens Boulevard subway corridor Monday and Tuesday found the morning rush hour ridership still a shadow of a normal morning commute, but larger than a previous check conducted by the Chronicle in March.
Riders on the platform at Forest Hills-71st Avenue on Tuesday said they considered all to be going well.
“I’ve been taking the subway the whole time,” said Debbie Singh, an essential worker from Forest Hills. “I was never worried or afraid.”
A Murray Hill resident who gave his name as Eric said he is in the process of moving to Queens, and had no complaints about his ride.
“My train was very lean and there was room for social distancing. And everyone was wearing a mask.’
Sarah Feinberg, interim president of NYC Transit, said subway ridership on Monday was 15 percent of the total a year ago, but that subway and bus ridership together increased by more than 213,000 over June 1.
Monday’s Phase I reopening allowed those employed in manufacturing, construction and some retail to join those who had been deemed essential workers on public transportation for the first time since March 20. Monday and Tuesday saw consignments of NYPD school safety officers on the street level outside subway stations handing out face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.
The Manhattan-bound E train platform at Jamaica Station on Monday morning had no trouble accommodating social distancing, and most cars on the express had two to three occupants, including a homeless man asleep in one car.
Unlike Eric’s experience Tuesday, a handful of riders took the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s mask requirements as a mere suggestion. The only station before Forest Hills with more than a handful of passengers waiting to board was at Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike.
By comparison, the F train originating at 179th Street in Jamaica Tuesday morning had noticeably more riders and still left room for people to spread out. Platforms at stations leading to Forest Hills were still sparsely occupied. But platforms at stations that the F shares with the E were more crowded, if that term can be used on Tuesday.
Overnight subway closures between 1 and 5 a.m. will remain in effect to enable the sanitizing of each bus and subway car every 24 hours, though there was an army of train-cleaning personnel on the platform that swooped in on every M or R local that pulled into the station to take passengers.
At some points Tuesday morning, after riders boarded an E or F heading to Manhattan, there were more cleaners waiting on the platform for the next train than there were passengers.
Another change on Tuesday was on Queens Boulevard outside the 71st Avenue station, where three green taxis waited to take passengers, where six to 12 could be backed up every morning prior to the shutdown.
There had been one on Monday morning, and often none at all since the pause began.
