Drug shortages are on the rise all over the country right now, with many patients unable to get the medications they need.
The Food and Drug Administration announced in October 2022 that there is a shortage of the popular ADHD drug Adderall. Now, the alternative that many providers prescribed instead, Vyvanse, is also suffering shortage issues.
Queens pharmacies are overwhelmed with patients trying to fill prescriptions for medications that are simply not available. Some have had to transfer their prescriptions from their usual pharmacy to ones miles away in order to get the medications they need most.
However, independent pharmacies might be having more luck than the chains, according to Vito Colombo of Colombo’s Pharmacy in Middle Village.
“We use wholesalers. There’s only a handful of distributors that independent pharmacies use, so we’re all in the same boat,” Colombo said. “Medications being out of stock affects everyone, but we might have a leg up on bigger chains because we get deliveries twice a day. Most chains only get deliveries twice a week. So if someone comes in the morning looking for something that’s out of stock, we can order it to have it delivered in the afternoon.”
Isaac Matatov of Woodhaven Chemist pharmacy also spoke on working with distributors for patients.
“We try our best to accommodate everybody. I can take pride in the fact that I have been able to help a lot of patients because I go out of my way to search through different wholesalers. To be honest, it’s definitely difficult,” he said. “But so far, we’ve been able to satisfy the needs of most of our patients, and even new patients. They value that aspect.”
When asked if the drug shortage might have indirectly increased his customer base due to the chain pharmacies such as CVS having difficulties keeping up with demand, Colombo could not say for certain — only that he recommends patients try filling their prescriptions at independent pharmacies first.
Matatov also said he’s seeing additional business brought in from chain pharmacies.
“A lot of customers are coming from chains complaining that the chain can’t sustain what they need, that they can’t get it,” Matatov explained. “And I understand the difficulty. But if you put a little bit of effort, you can always solve the problem. And that’s what we’re doing. I’m proud to say that we have been getting things done for them.”
An independent pharmacy owner in South Queens spoke to the Chronicle under the condition of anonymity. “The shortages are certainly affecting all of us,” he said. “We use specific wholesalers, and it’s difficult to get controlled substances from them. And we don’t have authority to order those drugs from other retailers.”
“A lot of the time, the drugs we need are unavailable, or the generic is out of stock and the name brand is available, which is extremely expensive for us and for patients. So customers are forced to make a decision,” the owner explained.
That decision? Pay up, or attempt to find another pharmacy that may have the generic in stock.
The popular pharmacy chain Walgreens declined an interview, but a representative told the Chronicle it is aware of intermittent shortages of certain medications, is working with suppliers to replenish supply as quickly as possible and is willing to suggest alternatives to patients when necessary.
Northwell Health Public Relations Advisor Diane O’Donnell spoke to the Chronicle about the hospital system’s response to the shortages.
“It’s safe to say that we manage drug shortages very carefully,” she said. “We work with drug manufacturers and suppliers to ensure we have enough supply for patients in need.”
When asked if there are any medications the hospital has had trouble attaining, O’Donnell responded that there are not.
The shortages are perhaps affecting patients most of all. “I don’t know what to do anymore,” Siann from Ridgewood told the Chronicle. (Last names of residents have been omitted due to privacy concerns.)
“I use albuterol for my asthma, which was already hard to get sometimes, and now it’s worse. I take Adderall for my ADHD, and that has been impossible, too. I had to drive to Brooklyn for my refill last month instead of walking to the Duane Reade on my block. I’m not doing that every time,” Siann said.
Another Queens resident, Ralph, told the Chronicle about his concerns with obtaining Ozempic, a treatment for diabetes.
“I don’t understand what is happening,” said Ralph, who lives in Ozone Park. “I’m a type 2 diabetic. I’ve been taking Ozempic injections for years. All of a sudden, they’re warning me it might be out of stock until December. I’ve still been able to get it, but who knows how long that will last? I don’t want to end up hospitalized because my medication isn’t available all because the demand is too high since people are using it for weight loss.”
Kit, a woman from Fresh Meadows, said she has not had issues obtaining her medication from her local, independent pharmacy after switching from a Rite Aid.
“I think it’s crazy,” Kit said of the shortages. “I’m in my 30s. I was diagnosed with anxiety when I was in middle school, and given lorazepam in college to manage it. But I never had to worry about what I would do without my medication until now.”
She spoke of the stress of having to wait until the last second to order a refill. “I have to wait until I have one tablet left to call in a refill since I’m on a controlled substance. Rite Aid didn’t have it in stock yet when I called. It happened the month before, too. I switched to a smaller pharmacy and I don’t have an issue anymore.”
With no solution to the nationwide shortage in sight, Colombo said shopping independent is a good bet to combat the high demand for medications at chain pharmacies.
“I tell new customers that get their prescriptions transferred from chains to come here first next time. I’m a little tongue-in-cheek about it,” he laughed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.