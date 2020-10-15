A pharmacist took the phrase “waving the white flag of surrender” to a whole new level — he mailed a bag of cocaine to a federal agent who was investigating his pharmacy, officials said.
Dimitrios Lymberatos turned himself in to the Drug Enforcement Administration on the morning of Oct. 9, was taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice.
“Today’s arrest is another example to the public that pharmacy owners can set out to do harm with ill intent,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan said. “One of our own Diversion Investigators was allegedly targeted simply for doing their job, and as such, Mr. Lymberatos’s alleged actions were completely unconscionable.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York complaint, the DEA began conducting a regulatory investigation into Lymberatos’ pharmacy in November 2019 after discovering that he was the principal operator of the business despite its being in another person’s name, the complaint said. The investigation was extended after agents found that there was missing information on its application for an inspection, which delayed the pharmacy’s ability to be issued a registration to dispense controlled substances.
Cell phone records acquired in April allegedly showed that an employee texted Lymberatos fearing for her job: “I’m scared and I’m also not in a position to lie t you but My name is on the line here if this investigation goes into any of that ordering ... So if your letting me go, I’d be careful bc I’d have zero job opportunity, lose my license, and have zero problem risking that because I’ve been silent and respectful regarding all the nonkosher stuff.”
Lymberatos replied, “I promise you has nothing to do with dea thing because I wouldn’t do it now I would of done it back in December.”
About a month later, Lymberatos allegedly attempted to obstruct the investigation. He, and others unnamed in the complaint, is accused of hiring a private investigator to obtain the DEA agent’s home address before mailing a greeting card containing cocaine.
Upon opening the package, the DEA agent immediately called law enforcement and was taken to the hospital for a toxicology screening. Officials discovered that the package, which had been sent through the U.S. Postal Service from California, was tracked by an IP address multiple times during transit, which they allegedly discovered to be Lymberatos’ cell phone.
Officials believe Lymberatos sent the package to the agent in order to interfere with the pending investigation by threatening the agent and causing her to fear for her physical safety, as well as cause trouble by forcing her to come into possession of an illegal drug.
“When Dimitrios Lymberatos learned his pharmacy was under investigation by the DEA, he allegedly took sinister action against a Diversion Investigator assigned to his case,” said acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Lymberatos allegedly sought to interfere with the investigation through intimidation, by sending cocaine to the Investigator’s home, potentially causing physical harm. Lymberatos’ misguided message was received loud and clear — and he now faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term for his potentially harmful attempt to obstruct law enforcement.”
The complaint did not name the pharmacy Lymberatos owns, but the Daily News identified it as Nicky’s Pharmacy in Flushing. The paper said Lymberatos also owns Village Pharmacy in Whitestone.
Lymberatos was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, each carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
