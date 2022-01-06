A jury on Dec. 30 found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, a multinational drug company, liable under New York State public nuisance charges for its manufacturing of opioids.
The firm has negotiated an agreement with state Attorney General Tish James for a settlement that will be on top of the nearly $1.5 billion she has already negotiated from several business entities for similar cases throughout the past year.
In 2019, James filed one of the country’s “most extensive lawsuits” to hold all opioid manufacturers, distributors and their affiliates accountable for selling a highly addictive substance.
“A jury has found an opioid manufacturer responsible for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people,” said James in a statement. “Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would hold them and the other manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable for the suffering that they have caused.
“Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again.”
The funds will be used to fund rehabilitation centers and similar programs, according to a statements from James’ office in 2021.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, we will immediately push to move forward with a trial to determine how much Teva and others will pay,” said James’ office. A subsequent trial will be held to determine the dollar amount Teva must pay in restitution.
The other manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue and its affiliates; members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including parent company Johnson & Johnson); Mallinckrodt and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; and Allergan Finance and its affiliates, according to the AG’s office. The distributors named in the complaint were McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.
“Today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades,” added James.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) agrees.
“For decades, Black and brown communities have been demonized and criminalized for drug use, where a show of empathy, humanity, and resources would better support people struggling with addiction,” said Anderson. “As we turn away from a dark period of the criminalization of addiction in New York State, we must focus on accountability for the manufacturers while making sure these funds go directly to rehabilitation services.”
