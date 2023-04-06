For most of Engine 299/Ladder 152 in Whitestone, last Thursday’s fire on 14th Avenue and 149th Street was much like any other blaze. For firefighter Shady Wesson, however, it was anything but. While on duty that afternoon, he responded to a fire at what was his own building, where his dog was inside and ultimately perished.
While Wesson and fellow building tenants Ana Serves and Thomas and Adriana Cieslik lost their homes in the two-alarm fire, the Kiousenterlis family, which owns Q’s Moving Corp. downstairs, saw their family business go up in flames. The family also lost their two cats in the fire.
The Whitestone community has come together to support the blaze’s victims in the days since, setting up three different fundraising pages to help get the tenants back on their feet.
When the fire was called in to 911 around 5:30 p.m., We Love Whitestone Civic Association President and Founding Member Al Centola was driving home from work.
“My phone started ringing, and all the messages started coming in about the fire,” he said. He decided to head to the scene.
Anastasia Kiousenterlis, the owner’s daughter and a Q’s employee, described the incident in great detail on the company’s Facebook page, though she declined to speak with the Chronicle further on the incident.
“My father John and I were in the office when the fire started,” she wrote in the post. “My dad and Tom [Cieslik] moved quickly to put the fire out with the fire extinguishers but the fire moved quicker. It happened so fast.”
Soon, a large, black plume of smoke hung in the sky, and could be seen throughout the neighborhood. The fire was declared under control just before 7 p.m.
“To see the fire just take everything away in a matter of minutes has left us totally heartbroken,” the post says. “We are working hard to keep the business up and running but the truth is we don’t know what the future of Q’s will hold.”
Though the FDNY has yet to determine what the cause of the fire was, Centola said the blaze seemed to emanate from one of the moving trucks parked next to the building. Photos on the Q’s Facebook page support that theory.
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) visited the site the next day.
“As you can imagine, everyone was shocked,” she said in a statement. “Fortunately, there was no loss of human life, but tragically there were pets that perished. This is truly heartbreaking. My thoughts and condolences go out to the owners.”
One GoFundMe page was created to support Wesson soon after the fire, as was one for the Ciesliks. Seeing none for Serves, Centola and his civic opted to start a DonorBox page for her and her fellow tenants.
“We want to try to help all three of the victims out, and not just one,” Centola said.
Though Wesson’s fund had garnered more than $33,000 by press time Wednesday and the Ciesliks’ more than $15,000, the DonorBox page had only $635.
Those interested in donating to the funds may do so at bit.ly/3U9KdiV, bit.ly/3MkvjEp and bit.ly/3MkA0OM, respectively.
