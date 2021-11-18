InterGen Health and Amazing Home Care Services, both limited liability corporations, were investigated by state Attorney General Tish James for underpaying 12,000 home health aides up to $18.8 million and must provide back pay.
The investigation into the two health agencies, which both service Queens and other boroughs, came about from a referral by the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and started in 2018, James’ office announced Nov. 16.
“Home health aides provide vital support to our vulnerable loved ones,” DCWP Commissioner Peter A. Hatch said in a statement. “Sadly these invaluable workers often face exploitative working conditions that violate important labor protections. We are committed to ensuring home health aides are treated fairly and will hold accountable any home care agency that denies workers their rights or punishes them for exercising them.
At least 60 percent of home health aides are immigrants and over 90 percent are women, according to James’ office.
The state Department of Labor says there are 307,040 home health aides throughout the city, but there is no breakdown for how many provide services in Queens.
InterGen and Amazing Home Care Services are both owned by the same parent company and have their headquarters at 1601 Bronxdale Ave. in the Bronx, with the latter being administered by Joseph Steinfeld and the former being managed by him, according to the settlement. Steinfeld’s signature is in the Assurance of Discontinuance, which is not an admission of a violation, but proof of failure to perform certain terms of a principal place or business, according to the AOD.
The joint investigation by the DCWP and the Office of the Attorney General’s Labor Bureau uncovered failures to pay workers the correct amount for overtime wages; to pay aides for unscheduled short shifts; to pay workers additional compensation when they worked more than 10 hours in a shift or multiple shifts in one day; to pay employees for travel time between patients’ homes; to pay “joint employer” overtime for workers who worked for both companies the same week; and to pay workers who perform “live-in” shifts. Live-in shifts require workers to stay in a patient’s home at least 24 hours but they receive payment for only 13 hours. Workers should receive 11 hours of breaks to sleep and eat for each shift, but the companies failed to ensure aides received their breaks and consistently failed to compensate workers when they missed them.
The OAG wants current and former employees of InterGen and Amazing Home Care Services to reach out to receive payments via an online form: ag.ny.gov/intergen-and-amazing-employees. The form asks for a full name, date of birth, address, phone number, whether a home health aide is a current or former employee, the dates of employment at either company and a digital signature. Providing an email address is optional.
“Home health aides are on the front lines serving the most vulnerable in our communities, yet these agencies denied them the most basic form of dignity and respect: fair pay for a hard day’s work,” said James in a statement. “These hardworking New Yorkers not only deserve the pay that was unfairly denied to them, but also the assurance that this won’t happen again — and that’s exactly what this agreement will do ... Let this be a warning to all employers: exploitative and illegal labor practices will not be tolerated in New York.”
The first phase of the compensation will deliver $14,494,500 for the violations mentioned above, except for the lack of pay for the live-in work and restitution for the violations of the New York Labor Law and the Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law. A second phase requires a maximum payout of $11.54 million subject to court approval and compensates live-in work.
