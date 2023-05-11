Public safety concerns are often part of the discussions at the monthly Community Board 9 meetings but on Tuesday they were accompanied by introductions to some new faces in law enforcement.
Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, introduced the new executive officer, Capt. Kimberly Maldonado, who is replacing Capt. Eynat Naor, who is moving on to Patrol Borough Queens South.
Maldonado worked her entire 17-year career with the NYPD in the Bronx but lived for 25 years in the neighborhood of the 102.
“So being assigned here is like coming home,” she told the group on Tuesday.
The meeting was held at Queens Borough Hall, where, down the hall, the NYPD’s volunteer auxiliary officers were being honored.
NYPD top brass were present for the event, including Chief of Patrol John Chell and Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, who surprised the board with a visit.
“Our young cops are working very hard to kind of get the city back on the track we want it to go, especially as it relates to quality of life throughout our city,” Chell said. “Hopefully we start to see the change.”
One question posed to him was about the reassignment of officers to special commands like Rockaway Beach during the summer.
Recruitment and staffing is down, said Chell, but newly graduated officers as well as a new contract with pay raises and shift changes aimed to help the health and wellness of officers should fill some of the gaps.
Williams spoke of the increased foot patrol as well as summer ATV and illegal firework enforcement, although the latter, Williams said, is not the top priority for police.
As for other community priorities, District Manager James McClelland spoke of efforts with the city Department of Transportation to install pedestrian barriers near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Forest Parkway, where a car recently slammed into a laundromat.
“We’re trying to come up with a way to protect pedestrians in the future ... we want to do something before there is a tragedy,” McClelland said.
There has also been an increase of street vendors on Jamaica Avenue, he said. The board is working to make sure they are legal and possibly find another area for them.
“We know that business owners pay a lot of taxes to conduct business, and it’s unfair that they have competition that doesn’t have overhead expenses,” he said.
Chair Sherry Algredo gave an update on a recent public safety briefing she attended including her concerns around package thefts and the two licensed recreational marijuana shops headed to the district. She also thanked those who participated in the board’s walk on Sunday for people with autism and developmental disabilities and received praise on its success. The board is looking to hold a community event in the summer and a report of its finances shows it should be feasible.
Residents Juliet Ganpat and Bill Knight spoke in opposition to a liquor license for Infinity Bar & Lounge, which they noted is right around the corner from a nursery school.
The two have been vocal opponents of area nightclubs that disturb the quality of life there.
The board later voted unanimously against the license for Infinity.
Alexandria Sumpter-Delves, co-chair of the Education Committee, said plans appear to be moving forward to build an elementary school on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. Many have been pushing for a middle school instead and Sumpter-Delves said a rally is in the works for that.
