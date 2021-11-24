The Coalition for Affordable Hospitals, a group of labor unions that have banded together to denounce the exorbitant costs of medical services, released an updated report from the Community Service Society of New York on Nov. 16, calling out nonprofit hospitals that secured liens against patients’ homes from March to November 2020 for unpaid medical bills.
Elisabeth Benjamin and Amanda Dunker of the Community Service Society, a nonprofit advocacy group that uses research to fight poverty, wrote the report, “Discharged into Debt: A Pandemic Update.”
The Coalition for Affordable Hospitals believes the report could further bolster support for the Health Equity and Affordability Legislation, which would require insurance and health maintenance organizations to make their contracts transparent and make the full scope of their provisions easily accessible for its customers. The purpose is to drive down hospital prices by creating more competition among health providers, according to the bill.
“The revelation that hospitals across New York filed thousands of liens on the homes of patients who were behind on their medical bills even after receiving millions in state funds from the Indigent Care Pool, which is meant to cover care for those who can’t afford it, is disturbing, but sadly, not surprising,” said the Coalition in a statement. “The cost of care at the most expensive private hospital systems has significantly increased over the years, forcing patients into a horrifying choice of risking financial hardship — even bankruptcy — or forgoing potentially life-saving treatments.”
Within those seven months, 55 hospitals sued nearly 4,000 patients for medical debt despite receiving over $442 million in state funds from the Indigent Care Pool, a program that assists in the cost of care for low-income individuals, according to ny.gov.
One of the worst offenders, according to the Coalition, is Northwell Health, which has hospitals and medical centers throughout the city and Long Island, including New Hyde Park, Forest Hills and Flushing. Northwell, the state’s largest hospital system, sued 2,500 patients over unpaid medical bills at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including frontline workers who contracted Covid-19.
Northwell announced in January that it will stop the practice during the pandemic and rescind all legal claims filed in 2020 after the lawsuits were revealed in a report by The New York Times Jan. 5.
The healthcare giant found the CSS report to be misleading and inaccurate.
“Northwell Health is committed to our mission of providing high-quality and affordable health care to the communities we serve,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the Queens Chronicle via email. “We provide care to all regardless of their ability to pay. When patients can afford to pay their medical bills but choose not to, their actions endanger our ability to provide high quality care to our community and threatens our promise to provide financial assistance to those that cannot afford care.”
One recent example includes an individual who had a home valued at over $1 million and an income of over $600,000 who refused to pay a $1,500 bill despite multiple requests for payment and offers of financial assistance, according to Northwell.
“To the average reader, the report conveys the impression that hospitals are actively using hospital liens to collect money from patients who are unable to pay. Northwell has never and will never force the sale of anyone’s property. In rare cases, we may refer patients with a strong and clear ability to pay outstanding medical bills but are unresponsive to numerous attempts to resolve their outstanding balance to a New York State regulated debt collection process to secure payment.
The process may result in a court judgement which may include a lien on an individual’s property. The lien created by the judgment sits passively, with no action taken until the property is at some point sold and all creditors with judgments are paid.”
The health provider has a financial assistance program, which provides discounted services — based on financial need — to those who are uninsured, underinsured, ineligible for government programs or other third-party coverage, or otherwise unable to pay for emergency or other medically necessary care.
“In 2020 this program provided over $250 million in charity care at cost, over 40,000 zero interest payment plans and helped over 20,000 uninsured patients qualify for insurance,” said Northwell.
The healthcare provider also emphasized that it is no longer associated with, never owned or performed patient billing or collection activities with Crouse Health Hospital, a clinical affiliate that was listed in the CSS report.
The CSS report said that despite the charitable status of the hospitals, some charged a commercial 9 percent interest rate on outstanding medical debt, which is allowed under New York’s debt collection statutes.
The CSS report says that 10 other states and jurisdictions — Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC — have homestead exemptions that protect all or a portion of a debtor’s primary residence from liens. Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio protect patients from creditors or foreclorsure if they have a catastropic or terminal illness or injury.
The Empire State’s homestead exemption law only protects a dollar value of $75,000 to $150,000 depending on the region.
The median lawsuit was $1,900, according to the report. Also, it said, few patients defended themselves in court because they didn’t even know they were sued and the few who did had no lawyer. Low-wage workers in the food, retail and healthcare industries were the most often sued.
When hospitals won their cases they often asked for their attorneys’ and court fees to be paid by the debtor along with the 9 percent on top of the statutory judgment, leading to wage garnishments for the patients.
“This critical report shines a light on the struggles New Yorkers face with mounting medical debt, including liens on their homes and wage garnishment,” said state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). “I am a strong co-sponsor of S.6522 ... a bill that would prohibit a lien being placed on a person’s primary residence and wage garnishment for medical debt judgments.”
State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) is the main sponsor of the bill, which has support from seven other senators. Assemblyman Richard Gottfried (D-New York) is the lead sponsor in the Assembly, where it has support from 13 other assemblmembers including Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside).
